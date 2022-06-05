Google Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro 5G can be purchased on Amazon





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased from the Amazon India website. Google hasn’t officially launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in India yet, but Amazon offers devices that can be purchased in India.

So if you’ve been waiting for official launch before you buy, you don’t have to wait now as it’s available on Amazon. However, there is a problem. This means that Google will not offer post-sales services for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro because the smartphone has not been officially launched.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel Pro Price, Stock Status

Google Pixel 6 is listed for purchase at Amazon’s 8GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs 44,444. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, sells for Rs 71,700 in 12GB and 128GB storage variants. Top-end 12GB and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 99,650. Phones are available in Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black color options.

The Google Pixel 6 was introduced with a starting price of $ 599 for the US 8GB and 128GB storage variants. The price of the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant is $ 699 (Rs 52,500).

The Pixel 6 Pro is available in three storage configurations: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB, priced at $ 899, $ 999, and $ 1099, respectively. is. Available in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black colors.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications

Google Pixel 6 Pro Mobile was launched on October 19, 2021. This smartphone has a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a pixel density of 512 pixels / inch, and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. Run Android 12.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro features a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor with two cores clocked at 2.8GHz and two cores clocked at 2.25GHz. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a 5003mAh battery. Google Pixel 6 Pro supports wireless charging and unique fast charging.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Google Pixel 6 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel sensor, and a 48 megapixel shooter. The camera function also includes autofocus. On the front of the device is one 11.1 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and eSIM cards. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

Google Pixel 6 Pro connection options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (some LTE in India) Network), and 5G. Phone sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, barometers, compasses / magnetic meters, gyroscopes, in-display fingerprint sensors, proximity sensors, and fingerprint sensors.

The device measures 163.90 x 75.90 x 8.90 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 210.00 grams.

Google Pixel 6 specifications

The Google Pixel 6 runs Android 12 and features a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a pixel density of 411 pixels / inch, and an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

Internally, the Google Pixel 6 has a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor with two cores clocked at 2.8GHz and two cores clocked at 2.25GHz. Comes with 8GB of RAM. Backed up by a 4614mAh battery, it supports wireless charging and unique fast charging.

The back of the Google Pixel 6 has a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel shooter. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f / 2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 microns.

Google Pixel 6 has 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 6 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and eSIM cards. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

Connection options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (used on some LTE networks in India) Includes band 40 support). , And 5G using active 4G on both SIM cards. Phone sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, barometers, compasses / magnetic meters, gyroscopes, in-display fingerprint sensors, proximity sensors, and fingerprint sensors.

The Google Pixel 6 measures 158.60 x 74.80 x 8.90 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 207.00 grams. It was released in three color options: KindaCoral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black.

Meanwhile, Google will soon launch the Pixel 6a in India. Smartphones are expected to hit the Indian market by the end of July. According to Google, Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order in the US and Japan starting July 21st.

Also read: Google Pixel 6 Series may receive facial recognition support in future updates

