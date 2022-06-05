Tom Still: A steady stream of innovation in Wisconsin may help alleviate water problems | Business News





Milwaukee In the final round of the 2022 Wisconsin Governor Business Plan Contest, all three finalists in the Advanced Manufacturing category provided ideas for addressing the threat to water supply.

In a recent Rotunda research exhibition at the State Capitol by UW Systems undergraduates and faculty advisors, 16 of the 89 posters dealt with the challenge of water and aquatic life.

Some of Wisconsin’s largest companies have put water at the heart of their sustainability strategies, and groups such as the Wisconsin Manufacturing Expansion Partnership have been able to better manage water use for companies of all sizes. We offer a training program.

These are just three examples of how innovation is linked to water, one of Wisconsin’s most important resources, for reasons ranging from agriculture to tourism to manufacturing.

The story of such pressure is almost insensitive and commonplace.

Water supply in the western United States is at record or near record lows, with prolonged droughts and diminished reservoirs such as Shasta Lake, Lake Mead, and Lake Powell.

In Florida, the world’s most concentrated freshwater spring, the combination of underdevelopment, excessive pumping, pollution and the effects of climate change has significantly reduced the flow of water from many springs. Some have completely stopped flowing.

Wisconsin fisheries experts say that warming streams and lakes near homes makes it much harder for trout and walleye to mature, no matter how much juveniles and fry are replenished in those bodies. I’m worried about it.

99% of the U.S. population don’t really think about how to get water or where wastewater goes, but clean and treat it to make it safe and abundant for people and businesses. The technology required for this is endless. Dean Amhaus, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Water Council, a Milwaukee-based group, works with both industry and academia.

Sadly, as a country, we are committed to water technology solutions for a small amount compared to those committed to research investment and energy innovation in other countries. Am House added that if meaningful change is needed, we need to seriously consider putting more value on water innovation and do it immediately.

Wisconsin is off to a somewhat favorable start. Water studies are conducted on major campuses in most states, including UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, and Marquette University. Research on water issues can also be found on other UW system campuses, as demonstrated at Rotunda’s research event. For example, UW-Superior has expertise in marine science and freshwater estuaries. However, promoting the adoption of Watertech may require private sector investment.

Three examples of innovations at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs Conference on June 1-2, when the business plan contest culminated, showed the scope of water research and development across the state.

Madison-based ChloBis Water proposes an energy-efficient process of removing salt from water and converting it into valuable chemicals (such as caustic soda and bleach) while creating a sustainable resource recovery cycle. Did. Based in Milwaukee, Rapid Radicals Technology eliminates sewer overflow and underground backup by extending existing municipal infrastructure to include distributed high-speed wastewater treatment technology. LaCrosse-based CompRex competed with plans to develop a water and sewage treatment system to eliminate PFAS. Consumers and manufactured products.

Water is still cheap in most places, and innovation is slowly accepted. To guarantee the future of freshwater as a resource, it is time to treat water as a product that can and will be depleted if taken for granted.

Tom Still is Chairman of the Wisconsin Technical Council. Email: [email protected]

