The Lakers were named the most searched NBA team from 2021 to 22 and topped Google inquiries in 25 states.





Over and over again, the Los Angeles Lakers have proved that they remain the NBA’s most famous brand, no matter how well they are doing in court.

In October, ticket platform TicketSource discovered that LA was the most influential basketball franchise and the second most influential team in all sports. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers missed the 2022 playoffs, but continued to lead the league in jersey sales this season.

According to a new survey, Purple and Gold are the most searched NBA teams in the United States, ahead of other teams in 25 states. Sidelines.io used the Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of Google searches for each of the 30 teams over the last four years. Experts looked at both commonly searched nickname and full name teams.

According to a new survey by https://t.co/z2dU35C0Eq, the Lakers were the most Google team in the 25 states this season and by far the most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zqHG31KJCZ

-Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) May 25, 2022

Research has shown that the Lakers have an overwhelming advantage over other NBAs. The Boston Celtics came in second and won the highest number of searches in the six states. Only three teams, Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, outperformed Google Search in multiple states.

Going back to the Lakers numbers, California naturally searches LA the most, with an average of 2.7 million online inquiries per month, or 7% of the state’s population.

Besides the Golden State, Purple and Gold are Alabama, Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. It was dominant in the states, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, and North Dakota. Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

Interestingly, Brooklyn Nets, a longtime title favorite for the past few years, has joined 11 other NBA teams that aren’t at the top of any state.

Charles Barkley chooses four Lakers for Mount Rushmore in NBA basketball

The Lakers have been represented on a long list of NBA superstars for the past 70 years. This is one of the reasons the Lakers continue to be the most popular basketball team.

TNT analyst Charles Barkley recently reminded network viewers of that fact and chose four players in purple and gold jerseys on Mount Rushmore in the NBA basketball.

LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabber have created a list of Barclays and joined Michael Jordan, Bill Russell and Larry Bird.

Did you subscribe to the YouTube channel? It’s a great way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage of events, attending live shows, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lakersnation.com/lakers-named-most-searched-nba-team-in-2021-22-topping-google-inquires-in-25-states/2022/06/05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos