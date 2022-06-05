How AI can help predict and avoid sports injuries and improve performance





Ultra-high-definition video feeds and camera-ready drones track how individual player joints bend during the game, jump or run fast, and use AI to risk athlete injuries in real time. Imagine a stadium that you identify exactly.

Coaches and elite athletes are betting on new technologies that combine artificial intelligence and video to predict injuries before they occur and provide highly tailored prescriptions for training and practice training to reduce the risk of injury. increase. Over the next few years, computer vision technology similar to that used in facial recognition systems at airport checkpoints will take such analysis to a new level, eliminating the wearable sensors widely used by today’s athletes. , And sports analysis experts predict.

This data revolution means that in the future, abuse injuries could be significantly reduced, and of Kitman Labs, a data company working in several professional sports leagues with offices in Silicon Valley and Dublin. Steven Smith, CEO and Founder, says. He says there are athletes who treat their bodies like businesses and are beginning to use data and information to better manage themselves. You can see that more athletes play much longer and at the highest level play much longer.

While providing prospects for keeping players healthy, this new frontier in AI and sports is difficult about who owns this valuable information and the individual athletes or team managers and coaches who benefit from that data. I also raise questions. Privacy concerns are also imminent.

A baseball app called mustard is one of the apps that has already adopted computer vision. The videos recorded and sent by the user are compared to a database of professional pitcher movements and guide the app to suggest normative drills that help throw more efficiently. According to CEO and co-founder Rocky, mustard is a free downloadable version that not only improves the performance of ambitious ball players, but also repetitive movements that can cause long-term pain and injury. Is designed to avoid. Corris.

The mustard app uses computer vision technology to record the mechanical movements of a baseball pitcher.Photo: Mustard

Computer vision has permeated other sports apps such as golf and promises to be relevant not only to amateurs but also to professionals in the future. Widely used today is an algorithm that uses a form of AI called machine learning that processes statistical data from sensors and can show fatigue, weakness, or potential injuries. You can analyze changes in position and movement. The Liverpool football club in the UK says it has reduced the number of injured players by a third compared to last season after adopting Zone7’s AI-based data analysis program. This information is used to adjust your training prescription and suggest the best time to rest.

Soccer is one of the biggest adopters of AI-driven data analytics as the team seeks to dominate all sorts of global sports. However, some individual sports are also beginning to use these technologies. At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Chicago, 10 U.S. figure skaters actually jumped too much using a system called 4D Motion developed by New Jersey-based company 4D Motion Sports. Tracked the fatigue that can occur as. , Sports Science Manager, Figure Skating, USA, and Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy at the University of Illinois, Chicago. The skater fixed a small device to his waist and checked the movement data with his coach after the practice.

In fact, we got the algorithm until we could actually define the takeoff and landing of the jump. It can be estimated that the stress on the lower back and trunk is very high, says Dr. Slater. During the day, athletes were found to have slower angular velocities, slower jump heights, and cheating more jumps. This is where chronic abuse tends to cause injuries. She says US figure skating has evaluated the 4D system in a pilot project and has expanded its use to more athletes.

The 4D Motion Sports Golf Training System uses data from multiple sensors to automatically draw the plane of the swing and the path of the golf club.Photo: 4D motion sports

The algorithm still has many hurdles to overcome in predicting the risk of injury. For one, it’s difficult to collect long-term data from athletes who jump from team to team every few years. Also, the data collected by the sensor can vary slightly depending on the device manufacturer, but the visual data has the advantage of being collected remotely without worrying about the sensor failing.

Psychological and emotional factors that affect performance cannot be easily measured: stress during contract negotiations, fighting spouse, bad food the night before. And the only way to truly test the algorithm is to see if a player flagged as a risk by an AI program is actually injured in a Gamatest that violates the rules of ethics, Toronto FC said. Says Devin Pleuler, Director of Analysis. One of the 28 major league soccer teams.

I think these things may be credible and there may be a credible future, says Pleurer. However, I think there are important sample size issues and ethical issues that need to be overcome before actually reaching such a threshold.

Another challenge is data privacy and whether individual athletes should be rewarded when teams collect information to provide AI algorithms.

According to Adam Solander, a Washington, DC lawyer who represents several major sports teams and data analysis companies, there are currently no regulations in the United States prohibiting companies from acquiring and using training data for athletes. .. He states that the White House has made recommendations on rules governing the use of artificial intelligence and personal data.

According to Solander, these regulations need to be balanced to enable potentially significant technologies to assist people, while taking into account personal privacy rights.

For now, one sports data company that uses computer vision is using it not to predict injuries, but to predict the next superstar. Paris-based Skill Corner collects television videos broadcast from 45 football leagues around the world and runs an algorithm that tracks the position and speed of individual players, said Paul Neilson, general manager of the company. say.

Sixty-five client companies are currently using data to scout potential new hires, but Neilson said in the near future, corporate game videos will be used to identify before an injury occurs. I expect it to be. Still, he suspects that AI algorithms will not replace human coaches on the sidelines.

During the game, you’re right there, you can smell, feel, and almost touch, he says. I think it’s even less likely that these decision makers will actually hear the insights gained from artificial intelligence sources.

