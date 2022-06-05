Autonomous Mayflower reaches Canada’s American coast





Technicians will submerge the Mayflower Autonomous Ship at the launch site on September 14, 2020, for the first time to sail on the water since it was built in the Turnchapel of Plymouth, southwest England. A sophisticated autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday, June 5, 2022, after crossing the Atlantic Ocean from the United Kingdom for more than five weeks.Credits: AP Photo / Alastair Grant, File

An unmanned robot boat attempting to follow the Mayflower’s 1620 voyage has finally arrived on the North American coast, rather than the Massachusetts coast where its name landed more than 400 years ago.

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean from the UK for more than five weeks, the sophisticated autonomous Trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday, according to technology company IBM, which helped build it.

The 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower autonomous ship, maneuvered by artificial intelligence technology, may have helped mechanics, but no captain, navigator, or human was on board.

“The technologies that make up the autonomous system worked perfectly,” said Rob High, an IBM computing executive involved in the project. “Mechanically, there was a problem.”

The first cross-Atlantic attempt to Plymouth, Massachusetts in June 2021 suffered from technical glitches, forcing the boat to return to its home port in Plymouth, England.

It departed from England again on April 27, almost a year later, to Virginia, but was diverted to the Azores Islands in Portugal due to a generator problem, and team members jumped in for emergency repairs. Further problems occurred in the open ocean in late May when a boat bound for the United States had a problem with the charging circuit of the generator’s starter battery.

AI software is great for helping self-driving machines understand their surroundings and steer themselves, but most robots can’t recover themselves when hardware fails.

ProMare, a non-profit marine research organization that built a ship in collaboration with IBM, switched to a backup navigation computer on May 30 and planned a path to Halifax, which is closer than any other destination in the United States. According to IBM, boat webcams on Sunday morning showed that the Halifax skyline was towed by a larger boat as it approached safety requirements under international maritime regulations.

