Schneider Electrics ArcBlok is recognized in the industry as the most innovative new technology





Arcflash mitigation solution recognized by ElectroExpo as the best power product and the most innovative new technology

As highlighted in the NFPA 70E Annex O.2.3 (5), the new lineside arc separation and prevention technology for low voltage motor control centers and switchboards protects people and equipment from accidental damage.

Easy-to-use, cost-effective, and small footprint design allows you to pre-identify and mitigate the risk of arc flash

Schneider Electric, a world leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced that its flash mitigation solution, ArcBlok ™, has been recognized as the best power product and most innovative new technology in the Electro Expo 2022.

ArcBlok is a breakthrough innovation specifically designed for the line side of equipment, with the highest risk of injury to electrical contractors due to accidental energy exposure during arc flash. The award-winning offer is an easy-to-use, passive and cost-effective solution that protects people and equipment by reducing the potential damage and impact of arc flash accidents.

Designed for low-voltage monitor control centers and switchboards (currently up to 2500A), this solution is equipped with digital thermal monitors to help identify potential hazards for end users, facility managers, and potential hazards. Specifically, ArcBlok includes the following features that bring performance updates to flash mitigation:

PowerPacT P Molded Circuit Breaker: Designed to protect electrical systems from overload and short circuit damage, UL489 standard compliant and Canadian standard C22.2 No. 5 certified.Steel Barrier: Built to keep foreign objects such as hands dropped Inside the MCC redesigned to keep nuts or drivers out of the energized line side: New lifting handle, easy-to-align outside Robust enclosure with oriented bolts and a separate phase for an internal barrier to contain and extinguish arc flash events on line-side conductors Wireless thermal sensors: Monitor thermal measurements and maintain personnel in the arc flash zone Sends data to mobile devices while standing outside to see Bent: Guides arc flash energy and minimizes the potential impact of arc flash events

“ArcBlok embodies Schneider Electric’s commitment to safety and provides customers with tools to improve operations while increasing personnel and building safety,” said Schneider Electric’s SVP Power Products NAM Hub. Michael Lotfy says. “We are excited to see our innovative ArcBlok solution recognized in the industry. ArcBlok is a cost-effective solution to proactively identify and mitigate the dangerous risks posed by arc flash. We look forward to continuing to provide next-generation tools that the industry relies on to work as easily and safely as possible. “

With digital insights for predictive analytics and maintenance, ArcBlok prevents the occurrence of arc flashes by allowing the system to separate conductors on the line side, reducing the possibility of accidental contact. In the event of an arc flash, an innovative solution reduces incident energy exposure to less than 1.2 cal / cm2 on the line side, disappears in less than one cycle (16 ms), and potentially damages equipment and personnel. Will decrease.

ArcBlok was built to meet the growing demands of customers for simpler and more secure solutions for dealing with incident energy. This system provides customers with a way to provide installation, test run, and service at a lower cost while minimizing equipment downtime and reducing personal protective equipment requirements without compromising safety. To do. SE will expand its family of ArcBlok offers based on customer feedback and will add new ones later this year.

The Electro Expo Product Achievement Awards program recognizes industry leaders for professionalism, ingenuity and originality in the areas of electricity, lighting, communication systems and clean energy. Industry-wide judges have selected winners based on specific criteria that recognize a company’s dedication to product advantage and customer satisfaction. Best power products are awarded to the most prominent power products in the industry. The Most Innovative New Technology Awards are awarded based on a company’s demonstration of excellence through an innovative approach to the superior implementation or use of new technologies.

Schneider Electric will showcase the award-winning ArcBlok and other innovative products and solutions at the 2022 NFPA Conference & Expo® in Boston, June 6-9, to protect people and ensure equipment and building safety. Improves sex. Customers, media and analysts can learn about the solution at the Schneider Electric Safety Booth (# 958) in the Electric Pavilion.

For more information on ArcBlok, visit the ArcBlok product page on the Schneider Electric website. Purchases can be made through Schneider Electric.

About schneider electric

Schneider’s purpose is to enable everyone to make the most of our energy and resources, and to bridge the progress and sustainability of all. This is called Life Is On.

Our mission is to be a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency.

Drive digital transformation and drive residential, building, data center, and infrastructure by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies that are endpoints to cloud-connected products, controls, software, and services throughout their lifecycle. Enables integrated corporate management of structures and industries.

We are the most local of the global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about shared meaningful objectives, inclusive and empowered values.

