Three insights you may have missed from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU





If the rush to build new technologies for Kubernetes and the cloud-native world has slowed, there were no signs in Valencia, Spain during the recent KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event.

This year’s show was sold out and had more than 7,500 participants. Perhaps even more important is that 65% of them attended the rally for the first time. Participants included some of the 7.1 million Cloud Native Developers of the Cloud Native Computing Foundations and gathered to hear the latest information about nonprofits in over 120 active projects.

SiliconANGLE Medias’ livestreaming studio, The CUBE, featured this year’s KubeCon EU event through exclusive interviews with industry executives, open source users and tech leaders (* disclosure below).

Here are three insights you may have missed during the event:

1. CNCF has a message: it’s not just where big companies come to play.

The growing popularity of cloud-natives and the increased participation of the world’s largest tech companies has created a perception that influential CNCFs are the dominance of large companies. Priyanka Sharma (pictured), the Foundation’s Managing Director, commanded by Dan Korn in 2020, wants to change this impression.

It is understandable how this perception evolved. Leading tech companies support the work of CNCF both financially and in coding contributions from corporate developers to key projects. Large companies are often at the center of CNCF coverage in the media. Google LLC was initially reluctant to transfer control of the Istio Service Mesh project to CNCF in 2020, but has triggered measures that are widely known by companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. Google finally submitted the project in April.

Also, after Facebook, Google and Arm Ltd. have stated they are reluctant to share technology, the CNCF needs to carefully avoid the U.S. government’s attempt to isolate its member Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. was.

Despite the recognition of prominent member companies, CNCF will provide open doors to SMEs seeking to participate in sandbox-level projects, as Sharma emphasized in an interview with CUBE during the KubeCon event. Has been steadily working on.

Sharma said I really wanted to change this story. It’s easy to apply. There is a popular vote to get you involved. We have become enablers of small projects, and everyone should know it.

Watch the full video interview with Priyanka Sharma below.

2. Development of Cloud Native Security Tool with Turbocharger for StackRox by Red Hats.

When Red Hat Inc. acquired software security company StackRox Inc. in 2021, the company announced that it would donate its startup Kubernetes offering to the open source community and incorporate it into OpenShift. After 18 months, the impact of these tools is felt throughout the security ecosystem.

Prior to the acquisition, StackRox had previously released KubeLinter, a static analysis tool for identifying misconfigurations in Kubernetes deployments. This tool currently has about 2,000 stars on GitHub, demonstrating the interest and use of developers.

StackRox leveraged Falco, an open source run-time analysis tool early on, with over 45 million Falco downloads. Red Hat also integrates many major open source security tools into OpenShift, including Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux).

The Red Hats strategy with StackRox provides a Kubernetes native security platform that differentiates you in the crowded security market.

Kirsten Newcomer, director of Red Hat’s cloud and DevSecOps strategy, described the orchestration of such orchestrator in an interview with CUBE. Leveraging the Kubernetes operator principles to provide an opinionable Kubernetes platform is one of the key things we’ve done. We continue to extend the security features we offer, which is one of the reasons why the acquisition of StackRox was so important to us. “

Watch the full video interview with Kirsten Newcomer and Red Hat’s Connor Gorman below.

3. The “next big thing” of enterprise technology could be WebAssembly.

It’s called a cute little VM that enables safe and speedy edges, and WebAssembly, known as WASM, is a hot topic.

This technology was developed by the World Wide Web Consortium and was first published in 2018. This allows developers to import their own code, and WebAssembly compiles it and runs it faster in a web browser. It has emerged as a fast, scalable and secure way to execute code between machines and has begun to enhance the world’s most complex applications, including major streaming platforms such as Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

A good example of the growing impact of WebAssemblys can be found in the case of online retail giant Shopify Inc. Using the open source native compiler tool LucetwithWebAssembly, Shopify was able to spin up 120,000 modules and run a flash sale running at 60-. The second window while maintaining good runtime performance.

Shopify has a great belief in WebAssembly. Because the platform covers 80% of the two standard deviations or use cases, extensions that can be used to customize the checkout process, apply special discounts, and integrate with partners. Because it has a great marketplace. In a conversation with CUBE in Spain, Liam Randall, Chairman of the CNCF Cloud Native WebAssembly Day and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmonic Corp., talks about the ecosystem. These meet the same requirements as browsers and servers. We are confident that WebAssembly is an epic of the following technologies:

Watch the full video interview with Liam Randall and Adobe Inc.’s Colin Murphy below.

To see more about CUBE’s coverage of the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event, see the full event video playlist below.

(* Disclosure: The CUBE is a paid media partner for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe events. Neither Red Hat Inc., the main sponsor of CUBE Event Coverage, nor any other sponsor can edit the content of CUBE or Silicon ANGLE.)

