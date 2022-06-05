How to quickly book a doctor’s visit with Google Search





Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has made consumers more accessible to healthcare services. Earlier this year, the search giant announced its latest efforts, allowing users to quickly book doctor visits directly from Google search results. This feature is still in its infancy, but it’s very useful and should be at least a few steps away from the process.

This guide will help you book your next exam through Google.

How to quickly book a doctor’s appointment

1. Open the Google app and enter the name of your clinic in the search bar. It is helpful to include the location in your search. This example uses Seattle’s Minute Clinic.

2. The clinic’s search results box will display a blue tip with various options. Find and tap the appointment tip to see the available reservations.

3. Find the type you plan to create[予約]Choose.

4. Go to the clinic or booking partner’s website to complete the booking process for your booking.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Whether you’re trying to see a doctor on your iOS device or using the best Android smartphones, you should get a similar experience. On the desktop, the experience is about the same.In the result box on the right[予定]Check the section.

(Image credit: Android Central) Who can I make a reservation with?

Earlier this year, Google said the first rollout of this feature would be limited to CVS’s Minute Clinic and some booking partners. In my test, I could only book a doctor’s visit through Minute Clinic, but I could also book a specific doctor to further streamline the process.

(Image credit: Google)

We will update this as more partners become available.

Designed with privacy in mind

If you book via Google Search, the information you enter to complete your booking will not be recorded by Google and will only be sent to your booking partner. However, the company says that if you’re signed in to your Google account, your search and browsing activity will be saved.

That said, it’s easy to delete your recent search history on Google. You can also remove browsing activity or turn off Web & activity so that your data is not saved.

