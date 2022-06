Wärtsilä Opens New Sustainable Technology Hub | Rig Zone

Finnish company Wärtsilä has taken a step further to promote global decarbonization of the marine and energy industries.The new center will drive innovation, collaboration and development of green technologies using sustainable fuels and digital technologies.

“The speed at which the marine and energy industries are moving to reach their decarbonization goals is accelerating. The Sustainable Technology Hub (STH), the world’s leading center for research, innovation, engineering and manufacturing, is Balchila. The dawn of a new era of We are now able to prove that, “said Håkan Agnevall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Balchira Corporation.

Wärtsilä already has an engine powered by carbon neutral fuel. This year, the company launches the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine on the market, with the ammonia concept expected to be completed by 2023. The concept of hydrogen is expected to be available in 2025.

“As you know, Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technology and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Today, Wärtsilä invests heavily in Finland, especially in the Vasa region, where the company has long been a driving force. We are building history by doing this, “said Mika Lintilla, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, in her opening remarks.

The construction of the new center was announced in 2018 with a total investment of approximately 250 million euros ($ 268 million). It has state-of-the-art fuel laboratories, flexible technology, engine testing equipment, and a state-of-the-art production system with a high degree of automation. The center employs 1500 people under one roof to provide operational efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in logistics. The center has an advanced energy recovery system that enables self-sufficiency in thermal energy. With the expansion of sustainable fuels, STH is the foundation for achieving the company’s 2030 goals for carbon neutrality in its business.

Innovation and service solution development are an important part of the hub’s outcomes. The new and up-to-date Wärtsilä Land & Sea Academy training center, remote operations support, predictive maintenance solutions, and customer expert center for developing new digital innovations are central to helping customers optimize operations throughout the asset lifecycle. Play a role. To accelerate their decarbonization journey.

The center also serves as a global ecosystem of collaboration by inviting customers, partners, and academia to incubate, test, and validate ideas. One of the major collaboration showcases is the Wasaline ferry “Aurora Botnia”. Wärtsilä and Wasalin have worked closely together to establish the vessel as one of the world’s most energy efficient and environmentally sustainable passenger ferries. Collaboration with ships used as floating testbeds for future innovations in Wärtsilä will continue. It has the most technologically advanced solutions and services of Wärtsilä.

