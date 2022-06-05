Amazon Payment Services joins the MEAFintech community by joining the seamless Middle East 2022





Amazon Payment Services, a digital payments company operating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has joined the Seamless Middle East 2022. Leaders at Amazon PaymentServices will reveal to the audience of fintech and online retail innovators, startups and business leaders how innovation and customers will determine the future of payments. The participation of Amazon Payment Services in Seamless is in line with our commitment to engaging and fostering MENA’s entire FinTech, online retail, and broader business communities.

Amazon Payment Services supports merchants beyond payments through a portfolio of extended services, advanced technology, value-added services, and a strong network of partners growing across the region. The leading Amazon Payment Services solution featured in Seamless Middle East 2022 was installments. This is a targeted and customized product that has been proven to increase sales by 10-15% across average basket sizes. The event also featured PrivateLink, a multi-faceted solution designed to enhance security, improve the payment experience and success rate, and reduce merchant data output costs.

In a presentation titled “The Customer Will Dictate the Future of Payments,” Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, emphasized alternative lenses that allow the industry to see the future of payments, not retailers or technology providers. Placed shoppers. At the heart of innovation.

Peter said: With a customer-oriented philosophy at the core of Amazon Payment Services, our efforts have been to continually create a more convenient, seamless and secure payment experience that caters to our customers’ needs. By innovating on behalf of merchants and promoting local and global payment methods, merchants can focus on their core businesses to grow and easily expand into new countries. We are excited to be at the forefront of a wave of innovation in the regional payments sector, led by customers, government and fintech start-ups. We aim to leverage the Amazon Fintech Lab at DIFC to further drive discussion while continuing to drive innovation in digital payments.

He commented on the thriving fintech sector in the United Arab Emirates, adding: Over the next five years, payment methods such as digital wallets, postpaid solutions, installments, digital currencies, and open banking will be in the United Arab Emirates, but across the region.

Omar Halabieh, Head of Technology at Amazon Payment Services, also attended the keynote speech at Seamless Middle East 2022, discussing enhancing global commerce with smart ecosystems and sustainable infrastructure. As part of the panel, Omar emphasized how enterprises can build global digital commerce strategies while using technology to deliver a great localized customer experience.

During the session, Omar said: When customers are involved in a global brand, they expect a consistent yet localized experience across the country, regardless of where they are based. Amazon Payments Services offers a range of payment services that enable businesses to quickly and effectively expand into new regions while providing customers with access to a localized, simple, affordable and reliable payment experience. I am.

As a testament to the company’s commitment to digital payments, Amazon Payment Services was also awarded the title of Best Customer Experience and Engagement at the Seamless Middle East 2022 Awards Ceremony.

Driven by its mission to empower and protect online businesses, Amazon Payment Services continues to drive innovation in MENA’s digital payments industry, driving millions of secure transactions across the region.

Francis Bignel

Francis is a junior journalist with a bachelor’s degree in classical civilization and has a professional interest in the Americas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefintechtimes.com/amazon-payment-services-participates-at-seamless-middle-east-2022-to-engage-mea-fintech-communities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

