How to use Near by Share, Google’s AirDrop





Two years ago, Google updated all devices with Android 6.0 and above, offering “Share with Neighborhood” as an alternative to Apple’s popular AirDrop. This allows Android users to easily, fast, and uselessly share files between nearby devices. Third party application.

Near Shares or Near Shares use our location and Bluetooth Low Energy and WiFi connections to manage file transfers between nearby devices. So you only have to worry about choosing the contacts to share the file with, and Android will choose the one that is more appropriate.It’s a connection for that, but first, as I’ll explain next.[近くの共有]Must be activated and configured correctly.

How to turn on nearby sharing

To enable “Google Air Drop”, enter the settings of your Android device, enter the Google section and go to[デバイスと共有]Select a section and finally[近くで共有]Must be entered.

Therefore,[近くで共有を使用]The option must be activated. In addition, it’s a good idea to check your phone number as well as enter the name you want to see when someone is searching for nearby devices so that your contacts can easily find us.

Share with Neighborhood usually shares files over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, depending on the size of the file, but if the file is very small, you may be able to use a data network.[データ]In the section, no data is used to share files and you can choose to always use Wi-Fi or use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi instead of using the internet directly.

Visibility of nearby shares

It is very important to configure the visibility of the device so that only the people who need it can send the file. It consists of the Device Visibility section and provides three types of visibility:

Everyone: Anyone nearby can share the file with you. There are two options for this type of visibility. Temporarily use Everyone mode (automatically deactivates after a few minutes)[常にEveryoneモードをアクティブにして常にリクエストを受信できるようにする]It is an option.

Contacts: Here, only your close contacts can share files with you. You can show the device to all contacts or select the contacts to which you can send files.

Hidden: No one can detect the device and send it nearby until the device visibility is turned back on.

You can also set the visibility of nearby shares from the quick settings bar. Therefore,[近くで共有]You can add switches to quickly adjust the visibility of your device.

How to share files with nearby shares

Sharing files with nearby devices is easy.Select any file of your favorite application[共有…]Optionally[近くで共有]Just search for and select an option.

Share with Neighborhood will start searching for nearby devices a few meters away. You need to touch the device that sends one or more files and wait for those users to accept the file transfer and complete the process. With Google Neighborhood Share, you can share files with up to 4 people on your Android device and Chromebook at the same time.

How to receive files on a nearby share

If someone nearby wants to share a file, if the device is hidden, or if the contact isn’t in the contact, you may receive a notification that activates the device’s view. This notification is[設定]>[Google]>[デバイスと共有]>[近くで共有]>[通知を表示]You can turn it off from.

When visibility is active, the window tells someone that they want to share one or more files with us and displays a PIN to confirm to others that they are the correct device. I will be able to do it. rejection. If you accept, when you receive a file, if you receive multiple files at once, the download manager will open or display.

