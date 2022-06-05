How to add or remove slide numbers in Google Slides





Google Slides is a web-based tool developed by Google to create and share presentations. If you used Google Slides to create your presentation, one way to keep things organized is to add slide numbers to your presentation.

Slide numbers help organize your slides and help your audience track your presentation. With Google Slides, you can enable slide numbers and Google Slides will automatically number each slide. In addition, you can customize the slide numbers to suit your taste.

How to add slide number to Google Slides

[挿入]You can add slide numbers to your presentation with just a few clicks on the menu.

Open the presentation in Google Slides.[挿入]Go to the menu.From the bottom of the menu[スライド番号]Choose. A dialog is displayed.

If you want to number all slides[スライド番号]In the dialog[適用]Choose.Otherwise, go back to Google Slides, select the slide you want to number, and go back to the slide number.[選択したものに適用]Choose.

[タイトルスライドをスキップ]If you turn on, slides that have the title slide formatted will not be numbered. The title slide is usually the first slide in a Google Slides presentation and contains a title and subtitle.

How to customize slide numbers with Google Slides

If you add slide numbers to your presentation, these numbers will appear in the lower right corner by default. Since the slide number is basically a text box, you can apply any customizations that can be applied to the text to the slide number.

Right-click on the Create Today’s Video slide number.[フォーマットオプション]Choose.

[フォーマット]You can optionally change the position, angle, and appearance of the slide numbers. For example, you can angle it or add a drop shadow effect. You can change the color and size of the slide numbers from the toolbar.

Select a number in the slide number box. Go to the toolbar to increase the font size or change the font.

You can use the toolbar to add styles such as bold, italic, and color changes. Unfortunately, changing the slide number does not change the number of all other slides. If you want a uniform look, you need to manually change all slide numbers.

How to delete slide number in Google Slides

If you don’t want to include slide numbers in your presentation, you can remove them in the same way you added them.

[挿入]Go to the menu. Select a slide number. A dialog opens. Check off.[適用]Click.

The slide number is gone.

Track slides

The slides can get out of hand. Especially if you have too many slides, they all look the same from a distance. One way to organize your presentation is to number the slides for both yourself and your audience.

Now you know how to number all or some of your slides and customize them to your liking.

