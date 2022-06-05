Google’s Chrome team appreciates retrofitting temporary memory safety in C ++





“C ++ allows you to create high-performance applications, but at a cost and security …” said Google’s Chrome security team in a recent blog post. Large code bases such as Chromium will use C ++ in the near future as memory safety is guaranteed. “

That’s why this post describes “Our Journey to Use Heap Scan Technology to Improve Memory Safety in C ++.” The basic idea is to put the explicitly freed memory in quarantine so that it can only be used when certain safety conditions are reached. Microsoft has shipped a version of this mitigation to your browser. Memory Protector of Internet Explorer in 2014 and MemGC following Edge (pre-Chromium) in 2015. The Linux kernel used a probabilistic approach and the memory was eventually recycled. And this approach, in MarkUs’s dissertation, has received a lot of attention in academia in recent years. The rest of this article summarizes the process of experimenting with quarantine and heap scanning in Chrome. In essence, the C ++ memory allocator (used by new and delete) is “intercepted”. There are various enhancement options with performance costs.

-Overwrite the quarantined memory with a special value (such as zero).

-Stop all application threads while the scan is running, or scan the heap at the same time.

-Intercept memory writes (eg by page protection) to catch pointer updates.

-Scans memory word by word to find possible pointers (conservative processing) or provides object descriptors (accurate processing).

-Separation of application memory between safe and unsafe partitions. Opt out of certain objects that can be statically proven to be performance sensitive or safe to skip.

-Not only scans heap memory, but also scans the execution stack …

Running the base version on Speedometer2 will reduce your total score by 8%. Bummer …

We have implemented various optimizations to improve the speed of raw scans to reduce regression. Of course, the fastest way to scan memory is not to scan it at all. Therefore, I split the heap into two classes. Memory that can contain pointers and memory that can statically prove that it does not contain pointers such as strings. Avoid scanning memory that cannot contain pointers. Note that such memory is still part of the quarantine and will not be scanned.

[That and other] Optimization reduced Speedometer 2 regression from 8% to 2%.Thanks to Slashdot reader Hari Pota for sharing the link

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.slashdot.org/story/22/06/05/1512245/googles-chrome-team-evaluates-retrofitting-temporal-memory-safety-on-c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos