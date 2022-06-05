NIA announces a novel strategy





Pun-Arj states that the use of innovation to accelerate the development of the country is becoming more important.

The National Innovation Agency (NIA) is stepping up efforts to establish Thailand’s position as an innovation nation through seven strategic plans, aiming to raise Thailand’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index to the top 30 by 2030. doing.

“The use of innovation to accelerate the development of the country is becoming more important,” said Pun-Arj Chairatana, Managing Director of NIA.

The rapid economic, social and lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic have triggered technology disruptions and technology adoption, including cashless societies, online meetings, telemedicine, telemedicine and vaccine development.

“These emerging technologies, including the Metaverse, require further development, but are expected to bring tremendous changes to the economy and society,” said Pun-Arj.

He said Thailand has the potential to become an innovative country in three areas, as a financial and aviation hub, and through the creation of an innovative district that can draw international investment.

Bangkok also has the potential to become an ASEAN powerhouse for investing in innovation, Pun Arji said.

NIA has created seven key strategies to build the national brand as “Innovation Thailand”.

The first is to enhance innovation-based enterprise capabilities that enable enterprises to survive in the midst of rapid changes in innovative systems. The second is to build and promote innovation in human capacity.

The third is to leverage the innovation infrastructure to ensure access to innovation services, and the fourth is to enhance innovation opportunities and localization.

The fifth is to restructure the regulatory environment to facilitate the innovation process, and the sixth is to make Thailand one of the world’s leading innovators.

The ultimate strategy is to transform the innovation system to meet global challenges.

“This move is part of the government’s plan to raise Thailand’s position in the Global Innovation Index from 43rd place in 2021 to the top 30 by 2030,” he said.

According to Pun-Arj, NIA aims to see about 100 companies that can be registered as deep tech companies by 2025. Currently, about 60 companies may register as deep tech companies, he said.

Bangkok and Chiang Mai have the potential to become startup and technology hubs, serving as launch and landing sites for global startups, Pun-Arj said.

“To further drive our innovation-based development plans, NIA will host Startup x Innovation Thailand Expo 2022 to showcase outstanding and innovative products and services,” he said. “A hybrid event that brings together top startups, innovators, professionals, executives and investors will be held from June 23rd to 25th under the theme of” Reconnecting the World. ” “

