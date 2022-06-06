Meta is reportedly developing “basic advertising”





Meta will be investigating new ads that do not use advanced targeting. That is, less user data is used or required, reported on Friday (June 3rd).

According to the two ad buyers, the ad does not use anonymized personal information.

Called basic advertising, it is aimed at advertisers who want to promote their brand to a wide audience.

According to one anonymous source, it is measured by metrics such as engagement and video views. According to the report, good advertising means more user interaction and lower exposure costs.

Reach isn’t targeted, so the benefits from better advertising need to go along with exposure to non-customer users.

The report speculates that basic ads may be cheaper, but prices fluctuate based on advertiser interests and focus on increasing general brand awareness through exposure to a wide audience. Will be. If you don’t want to target a specific audience, you can place basic ads to target a more general audience at a lower cost.

According to the report, Basic Ads is a response to the Apples ATT update, and many Facebook users have opted out of tracking personal data in the app. In a fourth-quarter update, Meta points out that Apples’ privacy prompts could cost about $ 10 billion to advertise. This year’s earnings.

See: Verification of Metadebut Technology Providers

Meta has recently made several other changes, including new ways to add access validation for technology providers that may help identify businesses and services that integrate with other businesses.

According to the company, this involves a process where providers share details about how their business and apps are used in their business.

According to the report, Meta will review the details to see if the business is acting as a technology provider and needs access to Meta business data owned by the client.

