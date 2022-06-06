Google Assistant Removes Features: Move to Give Way to Memory?





Google Assistant users may need to say goodbye to the ability to set reminders. The tech giant has announced that it will remove location-based reminders and the ability to assign reminders to specific people.

(Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP) Participants will give a gift after asking the Google Assistant at the gigantic “Hey Google” gumball machine game at CES 2019 on January 8, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earn.

However, there is no explanation as to why Google removes this useful feature. It’s also unclear when these features will no longer exist for everyone. Some users have begun to notice the change.

Memory function as an alternative

Recent news has led to speculation that this move prepares for future developments of the new feature “memory”. This feature was discovered early last year to allow users to save on-screen content, reminders, and more.

The assistant already has a memory feature to store information, but the new “version” seems to be a major upgrade that is likely to be integrated with the “collection” feature, mainly along with the assistant’s daily snapshot view. It may appear in the menu bar.

The idea behind this is to allow users to save almost everything and search, sort, and revisit everything they have saved. Memory also contains contextual information, depending on what the user saves.

Still, Memory hasn’t been released yet and is still being tested. “We’re constantly experimenting with new ways to improve the user experience, but we don’t have any details to share at this time,” a Google spokeswoman said.

That’s why the Google Assistant’s reminders are gone, and it makes a lot of sense for Google to take that route.

Also read: Retired Google Assistant Snapshot: Instead of Google Now?

Personalized speech recognition

We’ve also added a feature called personalized speech recognition that helps the Google Assistant better recognize frequently used names and words. This feature seems to extend machine learning-based improvements beyond “Hey Google” to real assistant commands.

On other devices such as the Mini and 2nd generation Nest Hub, Google is already using machine learning chips that process the most common local queries for much faster response times. However, it is unclear when this will begin and how much improvement will be seen.

This is because the 1 / O 2022 tech giant has provided a preview of how next year’s conversations with assistants will be more natural.

In fact, the Google Assistant introduces some features that have the potential to improve the user experience. However, due to the lack of details, many users are still confused about these new features, especially the ability to set reminders for the Google Assistant.

Users simply sit down and wait for new details to be published. Currently, for some users who are experiencing the latest changes to their assistants, it won’t be long before they are available to all users.

