BLCK VC & Upfront Ventures partnered with Black Women Talk Tech for the 6th Annual “Road to Map Billions” Conference, EMS Now





Andrea Donkol (PayPal) joins speaker lineup on the first day of the main stage

NEW YORK – Black Women Talk Tech announces BLCK VC & Upfront Ventures as a support organization for the 2022 Roadmap Conference for the 6th Villion, which will take place June 15-17 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. Option to meet with investors, founders, and other technical experts directly or effectively.

Roadmap to Billions is the world’s largest technology rally for black and brown women, created exclusively by the Black Women’s Technology Founders for women, women’s identification, and non-binary founders and allies. It has attracted more than 2,000 founders.

By working with these two organizations, you can achieve the main goals of the conference. It’s about educating, empowering, and allocating important funding to black women’s founders / female entrepreneurs, and skill-up and connecting black technical executives to Fortune 500 companies. To secure their next technical role.

“Upfront Ventures and BLCKVC fully understand the importance of planting seeds and providing the right tools to help startups grow,” said Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, co-founder and CMO of Black WomenTalk Tech. Says. “Both organizations recognize the brilliance, tenacity, and resilience that black women bring to the table with ideas that both mind and heart have worked on. This year, participants will have the opportunity to meet them. I was able to get it and I wasn’t excited anymore. “

Upfront Ventures will lead the Investor Roundtable “Are You Ready to Raise?” And Host a Fireside Talk with Parfait Isoken Igbinedion entitled “Me and My Investors: Startup Story” ..

“It’s a well-known fact that venture capital funds are being invested in companies led by black women. This not only limits access to innovative sources of funding, but also perpetuates the wealth gap in the United States. “Masu,” said Kobie Fuller, a partner at Upfront Ventures. “BWTT acts as a lightning rod that brings together VCs, entrepreneurs and professionals working to unravel the mysteries of space and change the story. Working with the organizers of this conference, there are significant partnerships and opportunities for the founders. I’m excited to find a way to. “

BLCK VC will host a panel entitled “How We Break into Venture” to discuss venture capital as an asset class, an almost untapped opportunity for the black community. However, being a VC is not the only way for black women to enter the adventure. The panel jumps into all the ways black women can start investing in ventures.

“All the data we currently have about black women in ventures seems to show that we are very good at doing more with less effort. At Road to Billions. The immense talent and brilliance of BWTT, and what has been energized by BWTT, is an antidote to any message that it isn’t. For those unfamiliar with the innovation and investment opportunities that result from the connections made at Road to Billions. We are just missing out. We at BLCKVC have partnered with BWTT to expand the number of founders and investors. “

In addition to the partnership, Andrea Donkor, Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Consumer Compliance, will host a notable workshop on the main stage during the first day of the conference. Andrea leads the company’s programs related to PayPal’s compliance capabilities, the development and monitoring of PayPal’s regulatory strategies, and the fair access and fair treatment of PayPal’s customers. Andrea also participates in the Steering Committee of Amplify, a community group of PayPal’s black employees and allies. She proudly serves as a board member of the New York Urban League, holding her PhD in Literature from New York University and a PhD in Law / PhD in Law from Cornell Law School.

To register for the meeting, please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com.

For more information on BLCK VC, please visit www.blckvc.org.

