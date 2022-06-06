Google ordered John Barilaro to pay $ 715,000 on a Friendly jordies YouTube video | New South Wales Politics





Google has been ordered by former NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barrymore to pay $ 715,000 for damages to two videos published by the YouTube channel Friendly jordies.

On Monday, federal court judge Stephen Rheas discovered that Barillaro was traumatized by a series of hateful and racist videos published on YouTube by comedian Jordan Shanks.

Rares told federal court that Shanks, who uses the pseudonym Friendly jordies, resigned early from public office because of a relentless cyberbullying campaign against Barillaro.

Barillaro sued YouTube owners Google and Shanks in a video titled bruz and Secret Dictatorship released by Friendly jordies in 2020.

A currently retired member of parliament settled a federal court proceeding against Shanks in November 2021, when Shanks provided an apology and edited the video.

Google initially defended the case, but later withdrew all defenses, essentially admitting a widely watched video that broke Barillaro.

Barillaro’s lawyer had previously asked the tech giant to pay the greatest damages to prove Barillaro, but her reputation was ruined by sneaky false allegations, she said.

At a hearing, Barillaro told the court about his anger at Google for refusing to remove the video at the heart of the case, despite numerous requests, after being severely abused online. I remember telling the staff that I was thinking of self-harm.

I was in a dark place, Barillaro told the court.

Pile-on, pile-on, pile-on, pile-on.It’s hard to admit your feelings to your friends [but] I said those things, and I thought about them often.

Remove abusive comments until late at night when leaving family in a Sydney apartment [online]What do I say to you, you start looking at the balcony for the exit.

Barillaro makes the court feel that he is in a school that has been racistly abused for Italian heritage, with a statement in a Friendly jordies video that includes repeated use of the words wog, greasy, and slime balls. Said that.

I grew up with the words wog and dago. I went to school in elementary school, but I was called Wag, so I started the day with punch-ups.

Anyone who wanted to use the word wog and didn’t think it was offensive was often not used as a word of affection, I grew up with it.

Barillaro did not hide his anger at the tech company for refusing to apologize for the video, even though he withdrew most of his defense a few days before the trial began.

I hate Google, he told the court.

Well, if they can’t watch these videos about what they are, then there’s something bloody problem with Enterprise Australia or Enterprise America or Enterprise.

