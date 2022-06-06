12 of Google’s most embarrassing product failures





All were familiar with Google’s success. Most people reading this probably use one of the company’s services every day, such as Google Maps, Search, Android Auto, Chrome OS, and more. But for each mega-hit, there was a long list of unexploded apps, social platforms, or hardware that, for some reason, didn’t reach the height of Google’s flagship product. Some of these extinct relics were commemorated in the mainstream media, while others quietly moved back and forth without much noise.

Whether you’re an avid Google fan or an Apple fan looking for ammo against a friend promoting Android (Hello Flo), Google’s most, including some of the mistakes we’ve been hoping for. See some of the fascinating mistakes and join this memorable journey given the chance to fight for success.

Keep in mind that this is by no means a comprehensive list, while highlighting some of the more interesting canceled products. To do that, check out KilledByGoogle.

Nexus Q Nexus Q (Photo: Brent Rose / Gizmodo)

What was Google thinking about with Nexus Q? Do you think it’s cool? Except for the eye-catching spherical design, Q rarely brought it to the table. It didn’t help to need a flowchart to explain the purpose of this orb. The simplest definition is that the Nexus Q was a media streaming device that acted as a receiver for audio and video content, where Chromecast would be considered compatible with the Chromebook Audiosort. It was much more limited and was similar in method to current streaming boxes, except that it focused on delivering high resolution sound through the built-in amplifier.

Why did you fail? For so many reasons. Instead of using its own navigable OS, Q could only be controlled from an Android tablet or smartphone. If you didn’t own it, you were out of luck. To make matters worse, Nexus Q could only be streamed from Google-owned services (Google Music, Google Play, YouTube). In short, there was a lack of support for the most popular streaming apps like Netflix and Spotify. Did you say it costs $ 300 ($ 416)?

Google Glass Google Glass (Image: Google Glass, etc.)

Oh, how much fun is it to make a joke about Google’s most common mistakes? Google Glass may one day be seen through a clearer lens as the first step into the future of computing. Until then, it sold for $ 1,500 ($ 2,082) and is remembered as an ugly pair of glasses that everyone was obsessed with the ability to record people without their knowledge.

The glass collapse was caused by a series of failures, not just one reason. If there was a final blow, it was a dispute over the built-in camera and people were afraid that their privacy would be compromised. Glass has been banned from theaters, bars and restaurants, and at least one technical reporter reportedly suffered physical assault by wearing glass outside the bar.

Concerns about how people are using Google Glass have led to the adorable term Glasshole. You can probably decipher this yourself. Aside from privacy issues, Google Glass was too expensive and uncool and didn’t provide enough features. Still, one day we can look back on Glass as a (defective) pioneer that could eventually replace smartphones.

Pixel Slate Google Pixel Slate (Photo: Alex Cranz / Gizmodo)

This is a product that looks like a good idea, looks at the parts, and has a flat face at launch. The Pixel Slate was a removable tablet similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro, except that it was a Chromebook running Google’s Chrome OS. The Pixel Slate was launched when Android tablets made concessions to the iPad and appeared to be endangered.

But then something strange happened. PixelSlate was a buggy mess when it was launched in 2018. Unable to gain a foothold in the market, Google said the tablet production was complete within a few months. The story doesn’t end here. The Samsungs Galaxy Tab series made the Android tablet an unexpected comeback while the Pixel Slate was tanking. This will take us until 2022 when Google teased the next Pixel tablet running on Android instead of Chrome.

Google Tango

Another example ahead of the times was Google’s early efforts to bring augmented reality to mobile phones. The problem was the approach. If the latest AR mobile platform could use the hardware already in the smartphone, Tango required the phone maker to implement expensive camera hardware to build a 3D mesh of space. The tango itself was highly praised, but some of the phones that supported it were criticized for being chunky, expensive, and slow. Tango was also plagued by the same issues that plagued the current AR platform. There weren’t enough compelling apps, and the ones that promised an exciting experience were half-baked.

Tango was finally abolished, but its soul is in ARCore. This is Google’s additional hardware-free software development kit for building AR apps.

Daydream Google Daydream (Photo: Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo)

Another AR failure, Daydream, has succeeded with Google’s cheap Cardboard headset. This allows you to experience new technologies through a $ 15 ($ 21) box and smartphone. Daydream was a dressed-up version of Cardboard with a premium and much more comfortable design. Nothing new was brought about in terms of functionality. Daydream was still just a mobile phone holster, so I was able to get a few inches away from my face while viewing the AR app.

It wasn’t the goal that Daydream was all about AR technology, but an introduction for the masses to experience augmented reality and convince its value. That just $ US79 ($ 110) is a lot to seek glorious tech demos. It didn’t help that the headset was only compatible with Google Pixel and MotoZ at startup and there were few compelling apps to try. After all, Daydream was great hardware. It was just too little and too late.

Buzz Google Buzz (Image: Google)

I considered copying and pasting the previous slide, but I couldn’t write this article without explaining the short life of Google Buzz. And I mean short. Google Buzz was announced on February 9, 2010 and then closed on December 15, 2011. The launch of Buzz has lasted long enough to be hit by a class proceeding from a user who considered it a violation of Gmail’s privacy.

Among various concerns, the potential public view of followers / followlists seemed to leak Gmail users’ most frequent email contacts without sufficient consent. Google was also slapped on his wrist by the FCC. The FCC has accused the company of fraudulent privacy practices for not letting users completely opt out of Gmail’s integrated social apps at launch.

Google quickly made changes to Buzz to address some of these concerns, but social apps intended to fight Facebook and Twitter were already destined. Buzz lost credibility associated with being a Google product and was eventually replaced by Google+ before its second anniversary.

Google+

I was at a social network number that just failed I lost a number. Google+ was arguably Facebook’s most ambitious endeavor. With its advent, orkut (another failed social app), Buzz, and Google Friend Connect have been shut down. Finally determined to enter the market, Google has poured all its resources into Google+ in the hope of attracting Android, YouTube and Chrome users to a single platform.

Google+ wanted to be the next Facebook. This is one app you use to communicate with your friends, post photos, and search for news. Organized the main tabs into profiles, hangouts, photos, circles, streams (friend groups) and more. The stream was like a Facebook news update for Circles. This was a group of people organized into categories (in a sense, subreddit, etc.). There were also options for video group chat and group text messaging. Unfortunately, Google+ didn’t scale up like its competitors and was subject to two serious data breaches before the shutdown.

Although ultimately unsuccessful, the platform lasted longer than Google’s previous efforts and disappeared in 2019 after seven years of execution. The only wreckage of Google+ is Google Currents, an app for corporate communications. It will be shut down next year, as you might expect.

Today’s Google Video Google Video Upload Page (Image: Google)

If you can’t beat them, buy them. Google Video was (and still is) an internal effort to take advantage of YouTube, the leading free video sharing platform. Launched in 2005, Google Video allowed you to upload videos to Google servers and embed them on other websites. The platform was intended to host commercial professional media such as television shows and movies, in addition to amateur video. Despite allowing free uploads in various formats, Google Video couldn’t keep up with YouTube, accumulating only 2.8 million uploads in seven years.

When Google acquired YouTube in 2006, it almost marked the end of Google’s own video site. But it was a slow and painful death for the platform. Within a few months, Google started integrating Video and YouTube, but stopped uploading until 2009. Google Video lived for another two years before Google shut it down forever.

Project Ara Project Ara (Photo: Sean Hollister / Gizmodo)

Given that Project Ara wasn’t open to the public, I’ll take a little freedom here. But its disappearance was as disappointing as seeing a gorgeous concept supercar at a car show just because it was released as a station wagon. The prototype smartphone, Ara, was all about modularity, that is, the ability to replace parts with other parts. Similar to a very realistic Framework laptop, Project Ara’s vision was to market modules and components so that users could upgrade their phones without having to buy a new one.

It was essentially a smartphone made of bricks like Lego that could be easily replaced. In theory, you could either remove the camera module for a new camera module or have a spare, replaceable battery handy. More niche add-ons have been proposed, such as medical monitors and gaming accessories. The benefits of Ara were clear, but despite promising to send a developer unit in the fall of 2016, Google decided to stop development instead.

Knol Google Knol explainer (Image: Google, etc.)

Search Google for any subject and one of the first, if not the first, entries will be from Wikipedia. If Google had that way, the search would have led you to Noor instead. Like Wikipedia, Knol edited user-written articles on a wide range of topics and promised contributors a source of income. So if you wrote content that was worth reading, you could have earned some cash from it. Google hasn’t put too much effort into its website, and without the right resources, Knoll disappeared into the background as Wikipedia grew its database empire.

Approximately four years after releasing Knol, Google announced that Knol (a unit of knowledge) would disappear and urged content authors to download and export them. On October 1, 2012, the service was dissolved.

Lively

Anyone reading this and creating a virtual space with Google Lively will get 1 million points (points are obviously not important). Lively is considered a potential rival to Second Life (which is still popular today), a browser-based (IE and Firefox) digital that allows you to access information and chat with others when you enter the room. It was a 3D world. Up to 20 people can be in the room at any time, and avatars can communicate via cartoon-style bubbles.

The real attraction of Lively is that you can embed a room in your website like a YouTube video. Therefore, the football forum allows you to step into the virtual football field and chat with sports fans in jerseys about the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. It never became fashionable, and based on this bitter editorial from Slate, we should all be pleased.

Ironically named, Google Lively survived for four months before it was completely shut down. It never got out of beta, with only 10,000 active users when canceled.

Answers Google Answers Today (Image: Google)

Pay for the answer? no way! That’s why we have Google. Or, uh, wait, do you mean Google wants me to pay? It was done at Google Answers, a service that allows people to ask questions to experts for a fee. You can submit a question and specify the amount to pay for the answer ($ US2 ($ 3) to $ US200 ($ 278)). After that, one of 500 researchers will be selected by Google to address your question. It got stuck for a few years, but Answers never reached Yahoo’s popularity. After all, people looked for free answers from the open community, but they didn’t thoroughly research the answers from people who were familiar with the subject. It all sounds a little familiar.

