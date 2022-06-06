Google Kings Shakira and Pik: This is what Latin Americans are most looking for after separation





Google search champions Piqu and Shakira. (Photo: Vigo Lighthouse)

Recently, Colombian singer Shakira has been talked about on both social networks and Google search due to her separation from Spanish soccer player Gerard Pik.

I’m sorry, but I’m saying goodbye. For the well-being of our children, our top priority, we ask you to respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding. Please point out a brief statement jointly issued on the separation.

For the same reason that it’s a trending topic, Google is known to be a company that’s always curious. Also, thanks to Google Trends, as the name implies, you can see search trends for specific words or specific information.

With this famous tool at hand, in this memo Infobae shows the most searched topics on Google as a result of the news that rocked the whole world.

What are people looking for in the relationship between Shakira and Piku?

After a 12-year relationship, Shakira and Piku, who have never wanted to walk down the aisle, want to protect the well-being of their two youngest children, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha. Piku (35) and Shakira (45) met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Spain was declared the champion.

Confirmation of the dissolution comes a few days after intense rumors about the crisis the couple will experience due to the infidelity of the soccer player. These are today’s searches for Shakira and Piku.

Top 10 searches related to the word Shakira

1. Like Shakira

2. Piku deceived Shakira

3. Congratulations on the lyrics

4. Piqu engaa a Shakira

5. Gabi’s mother

6. Piqu Shakira y Gavi

7. Pic Gavi

8. Shakira’s dishonest pic

9. Piku was dishonest to Shakira

10. What happened to Shakira and Piku

Top 10 searches related to the word Piqu

1. Piqu engaa a Shakira

2. Gabi’s mother

3. Piku’s unfaithfulness

4. Gavi Pique Madre

5. Gabi’s mother

6. Just a ship

7. Navi Mother

8. Piku’s unfaithfulness

9. Piqu y Gavi

10. Gerard Pic and his new girlfriend

As you can see, many people are searching for the word Gavi. And that means that Gerard Pik has something to do with the mother of Pablo Gavi, who is also a player at the Barcelona football club. In these rumors, he published a photo with his FC Barcelona partner, causing criticism of him.

Piqu publication. (Photo: Instagram)

All this information was released, but the latter was unaware, as Turkish journalist Melih Esat said on social networks that Gerard Piqu and Pablo Gavi’s mother was having an affair. Shakira found Gerard Piqu having an affair with another woman. The woman turned out to be the mother of Barcelona’s young star, Pablo Paes. Gabi is unaware of the incident. In a world where Shakira has been fooled, something happens to you and me.

And who is Gabi’s mother? Soccer players’ mothers do not participate in social networks, so there is little information about them. However, her name is known to be Jema, she is married and has two children, Aurora and Pablo.

