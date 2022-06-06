The Google Assistant has lost some features that you may not have used





What you need to know The Google Assistant has removed the ability to set reminders based on specific locations. This may be related to future deployments of a new assistant feature called “memory” that stores content in a convenient location. Digital assistants can no longer immediately assign reminders to specific people.

Google has bad news for people who frequently rely on the Google Assistant for reminder settings. Voice Assistant removes location-based reminders and the ability to assign reminders to specific people.

Google quietly announced the news with an easy-to-miss note on the Google Assistant’s help page (which opens in a new tab). The search giant said, “The ability to create reminders for specific locations will soon be discontinued.”

The company doesn’t explain why this handy feature is getting an ax. Google didn’t immediately respond to Android Central’s comment request.

Location-based reminders debuted in 2018 as a way to remember what you want to do when you’re in a particular place. For example, the best smart displays such as Nest Hub (2nd Gen) can tell an assistant to buy a bottle of fresh milk at a grocery store. When you arrive at your nearest store, your voice assistant will send an alert to your phone.

This useful feature has been phased out, but you can also ask your assistant to create a reminder at a specific time. This is one of the assistant’s most useful features for receiving reminders. You can also set up a routine when you arrive at a particular location, but this can be a remote alternative to location-based reminders.

The imminent removal of this feature can be disappointing to remind users who rely on the assistant what they were trying to do when they reached a particular location. On the other hand, for some users, location-based reminders don’t always seem to work, as evidenced by the comments about removing the functionality of this Reddit thread (which opens in a new tab). Some people weren’t even aware that it existed until Google announced it would be discontinued.

Another feature that quickly bites dust is the ability to assign reminders to family members and anyone who signs in to the same assistant-enabled device. That said, you still have the option to assign tasks in Google Chat or Gmail.

It’s unclear when these features will officially stop working for everyone. 9to5Google (opens in a new tab) speculates that this move was discovered early last year and prepares for future developments of a new assistant feature called “memory” that can store on-screen content, reminders, and more. increase. It is in a convenient location.

Google hasn’t yet announced when Memory will be released, but it makes sense to remove some of the assistant’s reminders to give way to new features.

