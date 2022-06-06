This antitrust bill was created for the industry – Inside Sources





It has been clear for months now that antitrust law would require major changes to the technology antitrust law if it were to become a senator in the Senate. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee called for a change. Democrats outside the committee called for a change. Even Senator Charles Ernest Grassley of Iowa, the main Republican sponsor of the bill, said major work was needed to get the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster.

Surprisingly, the latest version of the bill, introduced by Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, addresses few of the major concerns raised by her own party. Who is the biggest beneficiary? Banks, credit cards, broadband companies.

It was January when the Democratic Party hosted the markup for Klobuchars’ technology antitrust law. Patrick Leahy, Vermont, has raised privacy concerns. Alex Padilla of California asked about content moderation. Chris Coons of Delaware pointed out national security risks. Dianne Feinstein of California argued that the bill was targeted at specific businesses rather than bad practices.

Klobuchar has promised to work with each to ensure that these issues are addressed in the next version of the law.

However, the release of the latest version of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act reveals that Klobuchar is not aimed at gaining the full support of Democratic rallies or addressing the issues raised by the Commission. rice field. Instead, this change reflects a growing commitment to win Republican votes by adding a carve-out that benefits the conservative favorite pet industry. Meanwhile, democratic concerns remain unaddressed.

First, there is the issue that Klobuchars law jeopardizes consumer privacy and cybersecurity. This is a concern raised by Leahy and Coons before the Judiciary Committee. The bill effectively prevents technology companies from scanning or blocking malicious code or discriminating against malicious software by giving third-party companies the right to connect and operate online platforms. To do.

The latest version of the Klobuchars bill includes support for cybersecurity protection and recognizes threats from foreign rivals, but nevertheless everyday hackers, data brokers, and new ones not identified by the government. Ignore risks from foreign groups. The bill’s updated text provides access to hardware, software, and sensitive user data sections that the platform has flagged for all business users that Center for Democracy & Technology can pose significant risks. Does not change the requirement to allow.

Second, previous bills raised by limiting the ability of online platforms to moderate content remain unaddressed. During the markup, several public interest groups submitted letters to the Senate, and Klobuchars law prevented the removal of harmful content by prohibiting online platforms from discriminating against companies in similar locations. I raised a danger signal to do.

When the judiciary considered the bill, Padilla said the bill effectively prevented Apple and Google from taking the parlor out of the app store to spread false alarms in the post-Riot elections on January 6. I pointed out.

A few months after the hearing, no changes have been made to allow the online platform to remove harmful content. Instead, most of the bill’s changes focus on one thing: exempting credit, banks, and telecommunications companies to shake Republican votes.

The latest version of the bill explicitly excludes telecommunications companies from their scope, a major victory for telephone companies and their Republican allies.

Similar changes have been made in the banking and credit card industries. Earlier versions of the law included companies that encourage payments, but the new bill removes that wording.

Klobuchar continues to lament the influence of industry lobbyists, but the latest version of her antitrust law was written for them, bringing great victories to industry giants who dominate multiple markets. Think about the biggest merger in the last decade. Companies such as Comcast, AT & T, and T-Mobile have driven these mergers.

It may be surprising that Klobuchar used the latest version of her bill to gain industry support, but the biggest shock was telegraming her strategy for the Minnesota Senator to pass the antitrust bill. I told you in.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer usually hates scheduling legislative votes with substantive opposition within his own party, but Crobchers’ strategy pushes his limits and the limits of Democratic voters. May be tested.

