U.S. Open Golf Men’s Golf Georgia Institute of Technology Seven Jackets Targeted for Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Rising Georgia Institute of Technology Senior Ross Steelman and six pro-ranked former yellowjackets will be in the final qualifying for the 122nd US Open Championship at Brookline’s Country Club June 16-19. I plan to compete for the longest day in golf. mass.

The final qualifying, a 36-hole event, will take place on Monday in nine different locations across the United States, with 871 golfers competing to fill the field of 156 players. Already on the field are Stewart Cink, who has been exempted after qualifying for the 2021 Tour Championship, and Cameron Tringale, one of the top 60 players in the official World Golf Rankings.

Having won six Top 10 finishes during the 2021-22 college season, Steelman reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 United States Amateur Championships and ranked 30th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings on Monday. Attempt qualifying on the Settin Down Creek Course at the Anthree Golf Club. Roswell, Georgia. The 84-player field at Settindown also includes PGA Tour pros Roberto Castro, Ceslebs, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whey. Another technical alum, Nicholas Thompson, is about to qualify at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

Los Steelman (right) advanced to the US Amateur Championship quarterfinals at the Oakmont Country Club last August. (Photo by Chris Keane / USGA)

Yellow jacket in the final qualifying

Roberto Castro (36, qualifying in Atlanta, Georgia, Roswell, Georgia) A 10-year PGA Tour veteran who hasn’t played regularly since the 2020-21 season. Castro recently competed in six US Open Championships in 2019. He has earned over $ 8.1 million in his career and has recorded 12 Top 10 finishes. Castro, who won four times in the United States, won the 2007 Byron Nelson Award as the top senior player in the United States and also the NCAA Top VII Award. He fought the United States in the 2005 and 2006 Palmer Cups.

Seth Reeves (Duluth, Georgia, 31 years old, qualifying in Roswell, Georgia) Reeves, now in his second season as a full-time member of the PGA Tour, regains his tour card after finishing in the Top 25 of the Korn / Ferry Tour. I did. He raced Point in 2020-21 and won the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Reeves turned professional in 2014 after winning national honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology and winning three college tournaments.

Los Steelman (Senior, Columbia, Missouri, Roswell, Georgia) Honor of the GCAA All East Region, which scored six Top 10 finishes with 11 starts, including runner-up at NCAA Columbus Regional and sixth place solo- Finish with ACC Championship Stroke Play. He halved in the ACC semi-final match and 19 holes in Florida (unfinished when Tech took third place in another match) and lost one-on-one to Michael Brennan of Wakeforest, who struggled in the NCAA Championship. , Finished in 76th place. Steelman was runner-up at Water Sound Invitational, 8th at Amer Ali Inter-College in early spring, 9th at Maui Jim Inter-College, and runner-up at the Hamptons Inter-College in the fall. He finished the spring season at 141st on the Golf Stat and 114th on the Golf Week / Sagarin Index. Steelman is ranked 30th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and 38th in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking.

Nicholas Thompson (39, qualifying at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Rockville, Maryland) – played three US Openes, most recently in 2016. He was ranked 51st at the Olympic Club in 2012 and was one of 25 players. Go through both stages of qualifying. Playing on the PGA Tour and the Korn / Ferry Tour, Thompson became a medalist in this year’s local qualifying round in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His younger sister, Lexi, participated in the 15th US Women’s Open and won the 2008 US Girls Junior Championships. His brother Curtis is in the final qualifying round in Canada.

Richy Werenski (Aiken, South Carolina, 30 years old, qualifying in Roswell, Georgia) – played in two US Open. He qualified for Winged Foot in 2020 after winning his first PGA Tour. He won the Barracuda Championship with a total of 39 points. This included a par 4 16th 5 point eagle. Growing up in South Hadley, Massachusetts and playing at Georgia Institute of Technology, Werenski competed in four US Amateur Championships.

Vincent Wheely (27 years old, qualifying in Atlanta, Georgia, Roswell, Georgia) – He was a four-year starter at the Georgia Institute of Technology (2014-17) and won two college tournaments. He turned professional in 2017 and is celebrating his third season on his PGA Tour. He is currently 121st in the FedEx Cup point rankings. He made 11 cuts in 21 events between 2021 and 22 and won four Top 25 and Top 10 in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. His career income is over $ 1.5 million.

