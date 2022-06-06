ARN Innovation Award 2022 nominations open





Credit: ARN

As ARN raises the bar for industry excellence across Australia, Innovation Awards 2022 nominations are currently open for the latest category lineup, enhanced submission standards and outstanding market awareness.

Set on Thursday, September 15th, Innovation Awards 2022 will be held as a face-to-face black tie event to bring together channels under the roof of ICC Sydney’s ARN.

A step away from the predictable awards program, not only is the entire expertise of the local ecosystem recognized and admired, but also the transformation of partner best practices through ARN, Australia’s leading business technology publication. Examples are further amplified.

Notable enhancements include increasing customer case study priorities to showcase the innovative features of expert partners, working to expand reach to all states and territories, and with established providers. It focuses on increasing attention to both emerging providers.

Reflecting the market, Innovation Awards 2022 recognizes the outstanding achievements of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, leading-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, leading consultancy, boutique agencies and application developers. Everything works together and contributes everything.

Similarly, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers, and market leaders.

To achieve this, Innovation Awards 2022 recognizes channels across eight categories: Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation, and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are currently open and will run until Friday, July 15th. Nominations can be submitted by Australian-based individuals and individuals, employees, employers, or business partners who are only eligible for the example. Finalists and winners are selected by an executive review board consisting of business leaders from partners, vendors and distributors.

2022 Innovation Awards Category:

Partner innovation

Partner Innovation recognizes customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of enterprise, midmarket and SMB, as well as pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers.

Innovation

Tech Innovation recognizes partners who leverage established new solutions to enhance their customers’ level of innovation, backed by a deep level of expertise and professional services.

Innovation across Australia

Australia-wide Innovation recognizes partners who provide customer innovation headquartered outside the three most populous metropolitan areas in the country. It is a market-leading specialist, growing in difficult end-user environments and creating new ideas and results through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is for partners headquartered outside Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Startup innovation

Start-up Innovation recognizes market-leading start-ups that are building their own businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the Australian market. Note: All submissions must come from an Australian-based start-up that will start operations on or after 1 July 2017.

Vendor innovation

Vendor Innovation helps partners deliver innovative solutions and services to their customers, leading the market for engagement and realization across key technology segments of cloud, security, hardware, software, networking and specialists. Awards the vendors who operate the approach.

Distributor innovation

Distributor Innovation recognizes distributors leading ecosystem innovation and growth through a transformative approach to vendor engagement and partner enablement across core hardware, software, specialist, incubation and creativity categories. increase.

Personal innovation

Personal Innovation recognizes outstanding individuals who contribute to the success of their customers, businesses and channels through a transformative approach to management, channels, sales, technology and marketing positions.

hall of fame

The Hall of Fame recognizes longtime leaders who have been instrumental in developing and enhancing Australian channels. One individual will be inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2022 and will be determined by the Executive Committee of Industry Judges and former Inductees.

