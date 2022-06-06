Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of Angelo Moriondos, the inventor of the espresso coffee machine





GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Google Anime Doodle today celebrates the 171st anniversary of Angelo Moriondo’s patented first known espresso machine. Monday’s Google Doodle was completely coffee-painted.

Monday’s Google Doodle was completely coffee-painted. (Image: Google.com)

Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851 in Turin, Italy, to a family of entrepreneurs who did not stop brewing new ideas and projects. His grandfather founded a liquor brewing company inherited by his son (Father of Angelos). He later founded a popular chocolate company, Moriond and Galio, with his brother and cousin.

(Image: Google.com)

Following in the footsteps of the family, Moriond purchased two facilities. The Grand Hotel Ligure in Charles Felix Square in the city center and the American Bar in the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art. Coffee is popular in Italy, but we spent time waiting for coffee to brew inconvenient customers. Moriondo believed that brewing multiple coffees at once would allow us to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving us an edge over our competitors.

Early sketches and drafts of today’s Google Doodle. (Image: Google.com)

After directly overseeing the mechanics he participated in to build the invention, Moriond unveiled his espresso machine at the 1884 General Exposition in Turin, where he was awarded the bronze medal. The machine consisted of a large boiler that pushed heated water into a bed of coffee shavings and a second boiler that flushed the bed of coffee to produce steam to complete the brew.

He has obtained a patent entitled “New Steam Machine for Economical and Instant Confectionery of Coffee Beverages, Method A. Moriond”. Moriond continued to improve and patent his invention for the next few years.

Happy 171st birthday, Angelo Moriond. Today, coffee lovers drink in honor of the espresso machine The Godfather.

Read all the latest news, latest news and IPL2022 live updates here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/google-doodle-celebrates-espresso-coffee-machine-inventor-angelo-moriondos-birth-anniversary-5316463.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos