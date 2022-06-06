Swinburne Launches $ 3 Million SpaceTech Hub at EY





Protecting our environment, supporting resilient communities and solving real-world problems will be the focus of the new space technology hub created by Sinban Institute of Technology and EY Australia.

With $ 3 million in support from EY, Hub leverages Swinburnes’ global leadership position in space, its renowned scholars and researchers, and innovative technologies such as the OzSTAR supercomputer to technology industry partners. Provide a solution.

Professor Alan Duffy, director of the Swinburnes Space Technology and Industry Institute, said the pioneering hub is to apply the knowledge gained from space-wide research to solve the complex problems facing the planet. Said.

Professor Duffy is pleased to combine Swinburnes’ world-leading research, technology and educational capabilities with EY’s deep global connections and end-user insights to create sustainable space technology solutions to real-world problems. ..

Through the use of innovative technologies such as the Swinburne OzSTAR supercomputer and access to the next generation of talent, this partnership puts Australia’s space industry at the forefront of global economic, environmental and social opportunities.

Solving real-world problems

The Space Tech Hub initially has three main focus areas.

Improving community resilience and environmental health Help communities and businesses effectively respond to the effects of pressures associated with natural disasters (fires, floods, climate) and climate change. Improve productivity Improve the safety and performance of your industry partners by adopting space technology to manage critical infrastructure and assets in difficult situations. Building an ecosystem to solve national interest issues Position Australia as a world leader in space technology to solve climate impact, land management, logistics and defense issues.

A dedicated 15-member EY team of scientists, data and analysis experts, and AI specialists will work in a hub led by EY partner Ernst & Young with the help of Swinburne’s talents and techniques.

According to Jones, Space Tech Hubs will solve major business problems by leveraging space-based data and services for the benefit of the earth.

Leverage the capabilities of EY’s own astrophysicists, machine learning engineers, and data scientists to work with Sinban Institute of Technology scholars to solve community resiliency issues, drive decarbonization initiatives, and prevent natural disasters. Please help reduce the impact. community.

The hub is built on Swinburne Space Technology, and the Industry Institutes are working with the EY Data Science Challenge to develop AI to help discover bushfires from space for the Country Fire Authority.

This is part of the Institute’s pledge to build engine rooms for space innovation and economic growth in a sector that is estimated to be worth $ 1 trillion worldwide by 2040. increase.

Learn more about what the lab is doing, from fighting the threat of space debris to making yogurt with microgravity in our newsroom.

