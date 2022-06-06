E-Commerce Shipper ShipBlu Team with What3words





Egyptian e-commerce shipping company ShipBlu has partnered with location technology company what3words to ensure shipping company accuracy and efficiency, both companies announced in a press release on Sunday (June 5). did.

This partnership will allow shoppers to provide what3words addresses at checkout. With each release, this eliminates the need for a phone call to ask for an address or nearby landmarks to assess the accuracy of the cargo, allowing customers to do things faster and more efficiently.

ShipBlu can also reduce the total daily travel time of courier companies, reduce vehicle emissions and improve transportation in Egypt. According to this release, ShipBlu wants to be Egypt’s most environmentally friendly logistics platform.

This is all because consumer expectations are rising and companies working in the new on-demand economy need to respond or lag behind them.

In Egypt, one big problem is telling the right delivery location. This is solved by what3words by dividing the globe into grids and giving each place a unique combination of words to find the place.

Ali Nasser, CEO and co-founder of ShipBlu, is committed to leveraging technology to provide the most reliable and enjoyable delivery experience on the market. Partnerships with what3words allow us to do so while paving the way for more efficient and environmentally friendly operations.

We are confident that other providers are finding value in our approach and together we can actually bring this technology to the entire Egyptian logistics industry.

In other Egyptian business news, retail technology firm Cartona will work with multinational consumer goods company Unilever to add more products to the retailer, supplier and distributor market base.

Cartonas’ goal is to digitize most of Egypt’s offline trading system.

Through the partnership, Unilever will have access to Cartonas 60,000’s strong network of retailers, and Cartona’s customers will have easy access to Unilever products.

