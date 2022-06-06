Google ordered John Barilaro to pay $ 715,000 on a Friendly jordies YouTube video





Google was ordered to pay $ 715,000 to former NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barillaro after a defamation trial for two YouTube videos created by comedian Friendly jordies.

A “relentless, racist, racist, abusive, profane campaign” against him on YouTube for over a year until Barillaro resigned as Deputy Prime Minister in October 2021. After suing Google in, a federal court made this decision this morning.

Two problematic videos, Bruz and Secret Dictatorship, were created by Jordan Shanks, known online as Friendly jordies.

Former Deputy Premier of New South Wales John Barilaro won the proceedings against Google. (Dominique Lorimar)

Judge Stephen Rare’s found that Google had “considered” keeping the video online, even after complaining that Barillaro was promoting bullying and harassment for the benefit.

Google owns YouTube, the second most visited site.

“Google encourages and promotes Shanks with his fierce, obsessive, hateful cyberbullying and harassment against Shanks, both before and after he resolves his allegations of defamation. I did, “read the ruling.

“It did so in terms of its commercial interests.

Leas also discovered that the video ended the traumatic career of Barillaro.

“By publicly disclosing the issue that Google complained about, Mr. Barillaro was prematurely driven out of the service he chose in public and seriously hurt him,” the ruling read.

Jordan Shanks apologized to Variaro in court. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“Google cannot be exempt from liability for the serious damages caused by Shanks’ campaign.

“He needed YouTube to spread his poison.

“Google was willing to join Shanks to make money as part of its business model.

“It did so regardless of acting as a responsible or rational publisher. It would actually have been intended that the policy would apply to Shanks’ campaign.”

The ruling further found that Google had no defense against Barillaro’s defamation allegations, saying, “It was unlikely to succeed, it hurt Mr. Barillaro, damaged his reputation, and delayed his proof.” He dragged the case out in defense.

Barillaro was awarded $ 675,000 and an additional $ 40,000 as prejudiced interest.

