10 companies testing next-generation cybersecurity technologies at Cambridge University and Arm University





Digital Catapult, a British authority on advanced digital technology, has given 10 companies the opportunity to experiment with prototype cybersecurity technologies that have the potential to transform their games through the Digital Security Bi-Design Technology Access Program.

It is estimated that implementing this cybersecurity technology can prevent about two-thirds of hacks, cyberattacks, and data breaches. This new technology was co-developed with Arm by researchers at the University of Cambridge (with a colleague at SRI International).

Cambridge-SRI research teams have redesigned the architecture of the computer’s central processing unit (its brain) to reduce its vulnerability to cyber security breaches. This new architecture is called CHERI.

Arm has worked with Cambridge researchers to integrate CHERI into the Arm® architecture. This year, we launched a prototype system on a chip and demonstrator board, including a prototype architecture called Morello. These Morello boards are now available in the industry for testing.

The Technology Access Program is part of Digital Security by Design. This is an initiative supported by the UK Government to transform digital technology and build a more resilient and secure foundation for a safer future. Digital Security by Design is supported by a consortium of world-leading technology industry partners, scholars and research institutes such as Arm, University of Cambridge, Google, Thales, University of Edinburgh, Hewlett Packard, University of Oxford, Innovate UK, Microsoft and University. increase. Manchester, Linaro, King’s College London, National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC).

For six months, participating companies will have access to CHERI-enabled Morello prototype boards, technical guides, and support. Selected UK-based companies can test and evaluate these technologies within their business and provide the program with findings that may impact the design of future more secure computer systems. ..

These companies have access to technology and up to £ 15,000 to support the period.

Participants based throughout the UK, from Old Berry to Belfast, include:

DataCore Software UK Surrey

DataCore Software, a pioneer in storage virtualization, provides the industry’s most flexible, intelligent and powerful software-defined storage solution for block, file and object storage, with more than 10,000 customers worldwide to store, protect and protect their data. Helps to modernize access methods.

Ioetec Derbyshire

Ioetec has developed a full-stack software solution to protect Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This ensures that the data collected from the sensor is transferred to the consuming user. Ioetec uses Morello hardware as its gateway solution for IoT.

Preston invention

Based in Sci-Tech Daresbury, Inventia UK is a technology and innovation company that provides end-to-end solutions to the telecommunications and IoT sectors. Inventia develops server backends using Morello boards for SIM-based localization services for mobile operators.

RealVNC Cambridge

Original developer and provider of VNC® remote access and control software. RealVNC port the Virtual Networking Computing (VNC) solution to the Morello board.

Lisore Preston

Riskoa provides digital solutions for water management, assessment, and remote monitoring. Riskoa will port existing software for water monitoring sensors to the Morello board.

SensorIT London

SensorIT is a technology provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, developing prototypes and technologies that can be applied to different sectors. SensorIT plans to test the Morello board with a bicycle safety device.

Professor John Goodacre, Challenge Director of Digital Security by Design, UK Research and Technology Innovation Organization, said:

“Digital Security by Design is fundamentally updating the foundations of our insecure digital computing infrastructure by creating new, more secure hardware and software ecosystems. The breadth of companies participating in this technology access program is , An important step in building a security-first mindset in the industry. “

Jeremy Silver, CEO of Digital Catapult, said:

“The unique combination of Digital Catapult’s technology, industry and innovation expertise puts us in an excellent position to help address new market challenges associated with the adoption of advanced technology.

“In the first cohort of our technology access programs, 10 companies have valuable feedback to gain industry-leading innovative cybersecurity tools, build organizational resilience, and shape the security environment of the future. We will be able to provide it. “

Roger Singleton, CEO of Riskoa, said:

“A supply of clean water is an important infrastructure and needs to be safe. From both a data protection perspective and a sensor perspective. Monitor water and its chlorine, turbidity, acidity, and pressure levels. Guarantee that the system is reliable.

“By participating in the Technology Access Program, we can test whether this technology works in our current systems, enhance the security of safe water, and differentiate ourselves in crowded markets.”

For more information on digital security by design, including how to apply for the Technology Access Program, please visit dsbd.tech.

