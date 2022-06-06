Global Energy Show is back with a global lineup





Organizers expect the three-day event to be attended by approximately 30,000 people from more than 110 countries.

James Zaragoza of the Flow Shape Technologies Group is preparing for a global energy show at the BMO Center.Photo courtesy of Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia Article content

When the last Global Energy Show was held in Calgary in 2019, the energy sector was in a completely different position.

Article content

Oil and gas had fallen from the bottom of the industry in 2014-15, but are still recovering and the sector is still working on the idea of ​​a transition.

The transition is now fully implemented, with the Net Zero program for oil sands, large-scale investment in renewable and green energies such as hydrogen, wind, solar energy and geothermal, and growth in carbon recovery technology. It’s done. Meanwhile, oil and gas have returned to a new boom, partially boosted by geopolitical forces and rising global demand.

Nick Samane, vice president of North America for dmg, which hosts the event, said this year’s rally was not about one division of the energy sector. While discussing all that and the direction of the industry honestly, we understand that there is no single source of energy that can meet the needs of the world.

Article content

What the Global Energy Show can’t, and doesn’t, is just another meeting of energy people talking to energy people here in the bubble here in Alberta, everything we have to do. Everyone cheers for saying the right thing about it, and the conference is over and the public’s perception of Canada’s energy remains unchanged, he said.

Put yourself in a safe and inclusive environment with respect, see for yourself and come to see people. You may be surprised.

The exhibition will be global as well as name, with the aim of changing the way Alberta’s sector is viewed.

Organizers are preparing for 30,000 people from more than 110 countries to visit Stampede’s grounds this Tuesday through Thursday. Speakers have a wide range of perspectives and nationalities.

Article content Varcoe: After two years of pandemics, the Global Energy Show faces industry transformation Varcoe: Canada’s energy sector is looking to net-zero oil sands and LNG to secure the future increase

The meeting will begin with former Liberal Party Minister Jody Wilson Raybold to discuss the role of the indigenous community and its contributions to the sector in the future. Meanwhile, one of the key keynote speakers is former Texas Governor and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, we will discuss clean, renewable energy with speakers such as Dan Balaban, President and CEO of Greengate Power, and Perry Toms, director and co-founder of Steeleper Energy.

Article content

There are several representatives from Ukrainian oil company Naftgas and Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Julia Kovalif who are particularly committed to the impact of the Russian invasion on the world’s energy.

Other international representatives include Timipre Marlin Silva, Minister of Petroleum in Nigeria, Dr. Matthew Opok Prempe, Minister of Energy in Ghana, and Arna Sigurubjans, Minister of Higher Education Science Innovation in Iceland. Includes Dottil.

The National Post and Financial Post Larysa Harapyn serve as hosts and execution points for various panels.

Cenovus is co-sponsoring the event, with President and CEO Alex Pourbaix sitting to answer 10 industry questions.

Article content Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix will be appearing at the conference. Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Samaine sits here and, in fact, with a variety of speakers, tells leaders like Alex, who are shaping the future, what it means to net zero. He said he intended to ask. This is not really content that is directly available elsewhere.

Between a strategic conference with more than 300 speakers focusing on energy demand and how leaders aim to address these challenges, and a technical conference featuring technical and project-based influential people. Will be distributed to.

In a press release, Pourbaix is ​​a great forum for these types of industry shows to share knowledge, address climate challenges, and showcase technologies and innovations that help reduce impacts on air, land and water resources. Said to provide.

Article content

The 2019 show represents a direct economic impact of $ 45 million on the city of Calgary, which has more than 53,000 participants, and has had an impact on tourism-related activities of more than $ 54 million.

On June 8th, an industry awards show will be held to recognize energy leaders and innovators. The Global Energy Show also includes trade fairs and exhibitions by over 600 exhibitors across 5 halls and outdoor zones.

For Samaine, the future of this sector is also relevant to people, and this year the next-generation program will focus on its workforce.

He said we want the students to come down to the young people and see what the energy is. This is a big door for the energy sector and hundreds of companies on the showfloor.

