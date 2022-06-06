Technology-backed skills enter new frontiers





At the beginning of the millennium, it was impossible to imagine a world where even the street vendors selling corn on the cobs could be cashless for all small business owners. Still, that’s exactly what happened. With a market size of $ 31 billion in 2021, India is today the third largest fintech ecosystem in the world. Digital technology has enabled large-scale financial empowerment and inclusion through easy-to-use and easy-to-use features such as money transfer, profit transfer, savings, microcredit and digital payments. The 2022 Union Budget proposed establishing 75 digital banking units in 75 districts through a planned commercial bank.

There is no doubt that the developments undertaken at FinTech have the potential for technology to have similar transformative impacts on other development areas such as education, skills and employment.

Until recently, skill development programs, especially for the low-income group, were limited to housing and classroom programs. Covid-19 has changed the way learning and skill transfer. It has connected learners and teachers in new, efficient and effective ways. Learning in the classroom is now online using video collaboration tools. A small number of people who have invested in a learning management system (LMS) that provides student-centric learning options and assesses student learning behavior and educational outcomes are pandemic-boosted in India, and the EdTech industry will reach 700 million in 2019. It has grown from $ 35 million to $ 2.8 billion by the end of 2020. .. According to media reports, industry experts expect the Indian market to reach $ 30 billion over the next decade.

SkillTech is the next frontier in this series of learning. Learning and skills are no longer restricted to classrooms, institutions, or professionals. This democratization of learning and skills will only grow. However, the challenge is to ensure equitable access to the Internet and devices for learners of all socio-economic and regional backgrounds. This requires digital tools and content customized to provide measurable and scalable impact while addressing diverse learners.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and simulation to enable effective and scalable learning is currently restricted and is only used in specialized areas such as surgery, aviation, automotive, and space programs. increase. However, given Innovation Seed Capital, the same technology can be used to train work with blue, white and pink collars.

Technology platforms help job seekers and professionals develop the skills they need to access their jobs and increase their career opportunities. For example, HireMee, a rapid AI-enabled reskilling platform, has provided customized learning programs for displaced employees, connecting more than one million young people from 800 Indian towns to the right job. .. Use a combination of classroom, distance learning, and hands-on learning. Immersive 3D avatar-based training for special roles and gamification to optimize skill acquisition.

However, the informal sector, which is largely unregulated and employs 384 million people, does not benefit from such a platform. There is an unmet demand to connect migrants and unskilled workers to blue-collar jobs and help them understand role requirements, work culture, salaries, benefits, health benefits and more. Organizations like Bandhu.work and Apna are addressing this need, but this area continues to be an opportunity for others.

Technology also makes it possible to increase transparency in the workplace. On Women’s Day 2022, Twitter’s bot @PayGapApp identified posts by companies, schools, hospitals and nonprofits with the #IWD and #BreakTheBias hashtags, the central hourly wages for women and men in these organizations. We shared data on value differences, uncovering tokenism and enhancing conversations.

Data transparency is a powerful tool for promoting accountability. Technology-enabled platforms that provide remediation of dissatisfaction, compare working conditions, and provide a support network can greatly help improve work satisfaction and the lives of Indian workers.

Not all technologies serve the comprehensive development agenda. But the technology in the hands of social change agents can accelerate the pace at which developmental problems are resolved. This should guide us in determining our progress towards the vision of India @ 100 by 2047.

(Sudha Srinivasan is CEO of / Nudge Center for Social Innovation and AG Lakshmanan is Head of Nudge Center for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship-Future Perfect)

