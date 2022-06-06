Google told Australian politicians to pay $ 515,000 for defamation | News





An Australian court has ordered Google to pay John Barrymore $ 515,000 for a damaging video posted on YouTube.

On Monday, the Australian Federal Court found that the two videos had prematurely stopped politics from John Barillaro, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales.

Judge Stephen Rare’s said the video posted by political commentator Jordan Shanks equates to a relentless, racist, racist, abusive and brutal campaign against Barillaro.

According to the judge, the video questioned the integrity of former lawmakers, including labeling him as corrupt without evidence, and called him the name of a racist who was none other than hate speech. ..

He earned thousands of dollars from hosting two videos by Alphabet Incs Google, which owns the content-sharing website YouTube, but can apply its own policies to prevent malicious expression, cyberbullying, and harassment. I found that it wasn’t.

Since being posted in late 2020, the video has been watched nearly 800,000 times among them.

When Barillaro quit politics in October 2021, Lares said it was because he was traumatized by Google and Shanks’ campaign, which caused him to quit his office prematurely.

I have noticed that Google’s actions in this procedure are inappropriate and unjustified.

A Google spokesperson couldn’t get immediate comments.

According to the Australian Associated Press news agency, the company initially defended the act, but later withdrew all defenses and admitted that the video had hurt Barillaro.

A Shanks spokesperson, who was co-defendant with Google until the settlement with Barillaro last year, was not immediately asked for comment.

Shanks, who uses the name Friendly jordies on YouTube, agreed to pay A $ 100,000 ($ 72,000) to Barillaro last November and courted that some of his videos would offend former lawmakers. I accepted it at.

He also apologized for injuring Barillaro.

Outside the federal court on Monday, Barillaro told local media that he felt proven and was pleased to reach the end of the journey.

You have to be brave or stupid to take on Google, maybe it’s a little bit of both, he was told by the ABC Broadcasting Station.

Barillaro said he had only wanted an apology so far, which is why he settled with Shanks.

It was never about money. It was about apology and removal.

