Google: Maharashtra: Google harassed and asked to remove 69 loan apps | Mumbai News





Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber, a state node agency for cybercrime investigations, has received more than 1,900 complaints about online loan apps since the Covid pandemic in 2020. Unethical practice for collecting money from borrowers. Sanjay Shintre, a foreman of the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police, says he is still handling about 1,130 complaints. At least 376 applications processed so far have been related to harassment by loan collection agents that could distort the borrower’s photo. The loan shark app claims exorbitant profits to process instant loans and threatens with the borrower’s sensitive data such as contacts and photos. Among the petitioners is a Mumbai woman who said multiple loan apps are harassing her to collect money using international phone numbers. She said the app had unauthorized access to her phone and email, unauthorized access to PAN and Aadhaar card data, and an attempt to withdraw money from her bank account. In the Osmanabad case, the petitioner applied for a loan from an online app and was charged for approval. However, the app does not execute the loan. Next, one of the app’s executives asked the complainant to download the Any Desk, giving him remote access to his phone and her personal information. The list of apps that Maharashtra Cyber ​​has sent to Google for removal includes Cash Advance, Kosh, Yes Cash, Handy Loan, and Mobile Cash. Google did not provide any comments when contacted. Cybercrime investigator Ritesh Bhatia said platforms that provide malicious app downloads cannot avoid liability. There are user reviews on these platforms that have been harassed in black and white. Can platform admins see these reviews and remove the app themselves? Why wait for the more vulnerable people to be sacrificed? He said. Maharashtra Cyber ​​has registered the FIR for a single app, but said the probe is throwing details that could lead to a larger crackdown. It also banned three complaints to Thane and Mira-Bhayander police. Based on this, the FIR is registered with the loan collection agent there. Police must do everything in their power to stop harassment and quickly register the FIR, Batia said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/maharashtra-google-asked-to-remove-69-loan-apps-over-harassment/articleshow/92027826.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

