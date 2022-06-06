Big Tech is taking every step to stop the self-priority antitrust bill





Amazon and Alphabet are at the forefront of what is becoming the most intense political campaign by American companies in recent history as part of a final attempt to prevent Congress from passing a bill to curb market power. standing.

The two companies are targeting a “self-priority” bill that prevents large online platforms from taking advantage of one area of ​​advantage to give another product an unfair advantage. For example, Alphabet uses the Google search engine to promote travel and shopping products.

The enactment of the bill could give momentum to the wave of bills aimed at strengthening US competition law, which could be the largest renewal of the US antitrust generation.

“This is one of the most important campaigns we have undertaken in recent years,” said Matt Schluers, Chairman of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, who coordinated the technology industry’s response to the bill. “Because there has never been such a serious proposal to undermine US competitiveness and endanger US users.”

People on the other side see lobbying as aimed at strengthening the Big Tech Group’s dominance. “The internet giant is in Yoro [you only live once] Mode — They are desperate and do whatever they can to change the course, “said Luther Rowe, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at Yelp, who is lobbying for the bill.

“These companies are using every conceivable argument to throw spaghetti at the wall,” said a parliamentary aide who was involved in driving the bill.

Amazon founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos will testify remotely in 2020 at a house hearing on “online platforms and market power” © Graeme Jennings-Pool / Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans have discovered a rare common cause in recent years in an attempt to curb the corporate power enjoyed by Silicon Valley’s largest businesses. The House of Representatives will limit the time when large tech companies can buy small rivals and prevent them from acting as both buyers and sellers in the profitable digital advertising market. Proposed various laws for.

However, given its widespread congressional support and potential impact on the industry, the industry is paying attention to a “self-priority” bill known as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.

The bill is upheld in the Senate by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and in the House of Representatives by her party colleague David Siciline, especially targeting parent metas from Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Facebook. increase. It has passed the House and Senate committees, and its supporters are now waiting for Democratic leaders to vote on it.

“Currently, Senate offices hear from these companies many times a day,” said a second parliamentary aide.

If the bill is passed, Google will stop placing its products at the top of search results and prohibit Amazon from giving incentives to sellers who can afford it in their online stores.

Amazon is prohibited from forcing sellers of Prime Subscription Services to use their delivery services. It also forces companies to share certain customer data with potential rivals.

The Biden administration has been supporting the bill for the past few weeks, but Senate supporters have said Democratic Rep. Chuck Schumer said he intends to vote by early summer.

That momentum is alerting affected companies.

CCIA, which represents all four, has spent more than $ 10 million this year to buy TV ads warning that the bill “breaks the prime” and “ends the guaranteed two-day free delivery.” rice field.

This money is part of the cash wave that the internet industry has made to Washington in recent years. According to public data compiled by OpenSecrets, the industry was spending $ 25 million on lobbying in 2011, but ten years later it was $ 85 million.

Both companies do not rely solely on industry groups for lobbying. Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple executives have all personally talked to parliamentarians, according to officials and industry executives.

According to some people working in the industry, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker, has led the promotion of his company. Amazon used the four most famous executives to make that claim. David Zaporsky, Legal Advisor. Andrew DeVore, Associate General Counsel. Brian Hughesman, Head of Public Policy, based in Washington.

These executives are having various discussions about the bill. Consumers prefer to bundle services. The bill will strengthen their Chinese rivals. Forced to work more closely with competitors can jeopardize the security of your customers’ data.

According to people in the industry and Capitol Hill, Google has proposed various amendments. According to two parliamentary officials, Amazon is calling members from his home state of Washington, claiming that the bill could lead to unemployment there.

To ease some of the industry’s concerns, Klobuchar released an updated version of the text last month. This makes it easier for businesses to claim that they are taking certain steps to protect their customers’ digital privacy. Enterprises should not be punished for offering encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp or subscription services such as Amazon Prime.

But these changes weren’t enough to appease the opponents of the bill. Zoe Lofgren, California’s Democratic Representative, said: There is a problem with how to make it. “

Given the division within their party, some believe that Congressional Democratic leadership may avoid voting for a “self-priority” bill, even with the support of the Republicans. Others will want to take the opportunity for the Democratic Party to pass a groundbreaking bill.

“I think Congress should take the opportunity to do something big here,” said Charlotte Slyman, director of competition policy at Public Knowledge, a campaign group that supported the bill.

