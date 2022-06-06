Google Disables RCS for Indian Companies After Reporting Spam





RCS (Rich Communication Services) brings the latest features to traditional SMS, including media-rich text.

In India, many companies are abusing RCS to send unilateral advertisements to phone numbers found in the country.

Following many social media complaints from Indian users, Google has disabled RCS for Indian companies

Since last month, more and more Indian users have been complaining about the huge number of ads displayed in the Google messaging app. Many users stopped using Google Messages for the same reason, and the tech giant began to disable the service.

In a statement, Google acknowledged that some Indian companies are abusing anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users.

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a service developed by many industry players to bring traditional SMS with the latest features such as rich text and end-to-end encryption.

Some features also include the ability to categorize and chat with other users in the same way that Apple users use iMessage.

The Silicon Valley giant has positioned it as the future of SMS messaging, and most Android smartphones in the country come with the Google SMS app as the default messaging app. Therefore, this move is frustrating for Google.

In India, the problem is that many companies, including large banks and other large companies, are abusing RCS to send unilateral ads to phone numbers found in the country.

Many smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, have been working with carriers and other stakeholders around the world to support RCS in recent years. Google said last month that RCS has surpassed more than 500 million monthly active users worldwide.

At a developer meeting last month, the company asked Apple to support RCS for all mobile operating systems with a subtle digging. According to Google, businesses can use RCS to reach users in a more interactive way.

However, this only encouraged businesses to send spam to users with unlimited ads, and enabling RCS in India is generally a bad time.

Business messaging is what WhatsApp Business did before it completely refined its model. However, Google’s RCS allows businesses to spam users because there are too few checks and balances to prevent them from sending spam to users.

