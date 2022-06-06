Are retail technology unicorns heading into a world of pain? — Retail Innovation Hub





In a LinkedIn post, Ladd said: You can’t become a member of LinkedIn without being aware of the endless posts and articles that admit that another company has gained the almost mythical status of being nominated for a unicorn. Getting unicorn status is certainly rare. There is a 0.00006% chance that your business will be one.

In 2021, Rudd said there were 340 startups rated as unicorns.

As of 2022, there are 1,000 worldwide, primarily due to increased investment from crossover funds such as venture capital, Tiger Global Management and Softbank.

Mr. Rudd added: Unicorns have some common characteristics, according to several sources I researched for this post.

Last but not least, to be a unicorn, a company needs to have a solid leadership team. Start with a CEO who shows his composure under the fire, has the ability to see farther than others, has the nerves of steel, and has extraordinary judgment.

But the brutal truth is that too many unicorns, especially newly built unicorns in transportation and logistics, have achieved their position not because of their brilliance, but despite their shortcomings.