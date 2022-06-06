Technicians have low confidence in supply chain security





According to a new report from ISACA, 53% of respondents believe that supply chain issues will be the same or worse for the next six months.

Image: Andrey Onufrienko / Getty Images

Security threats have heightened supply chain challenges that companies have faced over the past two years, and according to a new ISACA research report, only 44% of IT professionals surveyed have high confidence in their organization’s supply chain security. I am.

Must-read security coverage

In addition, according to a report from the Association of Experts, 30% say that the leaders of the organization do not fully understand the risks of the supply chain and the future does not look very good. Fifty-three percent say supply chain problems will be the same or worse for the next six months. , Focuses on IT governance.

According to ISACA, the report contains responses from more than 1,300 IT professionals with supply chain insights, 25% of which organizations have experienced supply chain attacks in the last 12 months. It states.

Survey respondents cited five supply chain risks as key concerns.

Ransomware (73%) Inadequate information security practices by suppliers (66%) Software security vulnerabilities (65%) Third-party data storage (61%) Information systems, software codes, or IPs (55%)

Although our supply chain is always fragile, the COVID-19 pandemic further reveals the extent of risk from many factors, including security threats, said former ISACA Chairman and NACD Board Leadership Fellow. , And executive Rob Clyde said in a statement, Chairman of the White Cloud Security Board of Directors. It is very important for enterprises to understand the context of this evolving risk and to investigate possible security gaps within their organization that need to be prioritized and addressed.

See: Mobile Device Security Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Need better governance

When it comes to taking action, 84% say their organization’s supply chain needs better governance than is currently in place. Nearly one in five say the supplier assessment process does not include cybersecurity and privacy assessments.

In addition, 39% of respondents said they did not have an incident response plan with their suppliers in the event of a cybersecurity event, and 60% said they did not coordinate and implement a supply chain-based incident response plan with their suppliers. I am. Almost half (49%) of respondents said their organization did not perform vulnerability scanning and penetration testing in their supply chain.

John Pironti, President of IP Architects and a member of ISAC Emaging Trends, takes a multi-faceted approach to managing supply chain security risks with regular cybersecurity and privacy assessments and incident response planning and coordination. Is required. Working group, in a statement. Building strong relationships with your organization’s suppliers and establishing continuous communication channels are key to ensuring smooth and effective reviews, information sharing, and remediation.

See: Password Violations: Why Pop Culture and Passwords Don’t Mix (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

How to Enhance Security in Your IT Supply Chain

Pironti outlined some key steps an organization should take to enhance the security of its IT supply chain.

You can’t protect what you don’t know. Create and maintain an inventory of suppliers and the features they provide. Request disclosure of open source software components. Perform analysis of key third-party threats and vulnerabilities in your business. Create technical and organizational measures contract addendum for supply chain contracts. Trust, but confirm. Conduct a review based on evidence from a major third party.

ISACA CEO David Samuelson said in a statement that increasing digital trust requires some confidence in the security, integrity, and availability of all systems and suppliers. As we have seen from previous incidents, customers do not distinguish between attacks on elements of your supply chain and attacks on your own system. Now is the time to take swift and meaningful action to improve supply chain security and governance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/tech-pros-have-low-confidence-in-supply-chain-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos