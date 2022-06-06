6 new SEO tools to predict the impact of Google algorithm updates





Easily see content and link power with Spotlight Focus

Spotlight Focus thinks like a search engine.

You can instantly determine the main focus topic for a particular page.

Now you can understand how to compare and improve both the citation / link structure and the entity topic cluster that directly surrounds the target page location in the knowledge graph.

In addition, Spotlight Focus creates a basket of phrases, each with a weighted score, depending on the power of the incoming link, the anchor text of the incoming link, and the content of the page.

Market Brew spotlight screen, June 2022.Reveal the true expertise of the writer

Expertise is one of the largest contributors to high-ranking content.

How do you define your expertise?

Elon Musk says the best way to interview an employee is to ask for details if someone says they led the project.

If they actually run the project, they will know all the details.

If they are part of the project, it is not.

Like a mask, Google can tell the difference between someone who knows what’s written and someone who’s backflowing it.

How can I be sure that the content is checking the “expertise” part of EAT?

MarketBrew’s expertise score can help.

YMYL: Improve SEO Content Expertise Score

If your content falls into the area of ​​your money or your life (YMYL), this is a tool for you.

Expertise informs Google that this content is useful to our readers.

The more content and writer expertise you have, the higher your potential position in SERP.

Market Brew’s Expertise Score represents the percentage of content written about the subject.

Higher scores are associated with expert writers.

Check if your content expertise score is high.

How Does the Expertise Algorithm Work?

First, each of the named entities linked below is searched for in the Market BrewKnowledge Graph.

It also retrieves closely related named entities.

Each named entity has an abstraction associated with it, and all of these abstractions are merged into a cluster of content.

The stopword is removed and the calculation is performed to see how much the following content overlaps with the “expert” content.

Then go to Market Brew’s Spotlight screen to identify the missing content needed for a higher proficiency score.

Market Brew Spotlight Tool, June 2022.

Here, the content of the target page contains 42% of the total potential content of the keyword phrase “Personal Injury Lawyer”.

You can now click on an expert topic to get an abstract snippet and add it to the content of an existing page.

Speed ​​up rebuilding internal links with automatic insights

Are you wondering where to strategically add link flows to maximize the impact of internal links?

With the Link Flow Finder feature, MarketBrew makes this hurdle a thing of the past.

This tool will help you quickly address statistical gaps as needed.

This allows you to seamlessly speed up your internal linking strategy.

How does the Link Flow Finder work?

Simply type in a page and let MarketBrew’s MarketFocusAlgorithm find the best location for a very effective internal link.

Link Flow Finder then uses these keywords and entities to perform a proximity search on every other page of your site.

With current search engine algorithms, you can instantly and accurately see which text fragments have the most beneficial impact.

Market Brew’s Link Flow Finder, June 2022.

To access the Link Flow Finder page, click the plus sign to the left of any line on the Link Flow Distribution screen.

From this page, Market Brew uses the highlighted snippet to identify where to add the link to the target page.

The snippets are sorted by netlink flow share, which is most likely, making this process a very powerful approach to balancing and distributing link flows.

Market Brew’s Link Flow Finder, June 2022.Automatically generate schema and see in SERP

It takes less than two minutes to determine and create the best schema to raise the client’s position.

Each Spotlight screen has a tab called “Schema”.

Here you can automatically generate and edit a schema.org script that you can place on your page and associate directly with Google’s Knowledge Graph.

Market Brew Schema, June 2022.

Market Brew users can use this script, which uses the “sameAs” schema markup, to help guide search engines.

Classification and prioritization of SEO tasks with market brew teams

Use Market Brew Teams to track your team using current live search engine models, experiments, and entity data.

Market Brew Team, June 2022.

Use teams to organize your data and view all the optimization tasks recommended by your model.

Market Brew Team, June 2022.

Add team leaders and workers to gain access to different search engine models.

Overall, SEO Team Features is a great CRM solution that wraps all of MarketBrew’s search engine models or analytics groups in a centralized location.

You can view tasks directly from the team screen.

There, you can quickly dive into a specific search engine issue and get recommendations on how to close the statistical gap between the target page and the outperformer.

Dark Mode, Market Brew Team, June 2022. Get started with MarketBrew 2.0

Are you ready to see how your website withstands the following algorithm changes?

Are you excited about the possibility of unlocking with real-time search data?

Get started with Market Brew 2.0!

There are two ways to license the MarketBrew software platform.

In-house market brewing plan

Brands can license their software for an in-house SEO team and third-party vendors at a one-time price of 20%.

Agency Market Brew Plan

The agency has a proven sales funnel, a 50% wholesale price, and the option of an SEO reseller license to unlock support from MarketBrew’s team of search engineers.

Increase revenue with reseller plans

The reseller plan comes with Market Brew’s proven sales funnel technique, which tells the agency exactly how to:

Generate a lead. Authorize leads. Use Market Brew’s sales and research tools to close and service your own Market Brew account.

Distributors can get a reseller license for just US $ 65,000 / year.

For more information, please visit the MarketBrewPricing page.

