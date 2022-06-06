Tech companies not enough to drive the rise of the CE100 index





The trading week with shortened holidays ended in the red.

As a result, the CE100 index was worse than its peers, dropping 2.2% that week. By comparison, Nasdaq fell 90 basis points.

If you dig a little deeper, the profits of the Enabler Group weren’t enough to push the entire index into the positive territory. Within that segment, Mongo DB was slightly above 9.2% and Amazon was up 6.3%.

Mongo surged following revenue results, with revenue up 57% year-on-year to $ 285 million. The company’s Atlas platform, which accounts for more than half of the consolidated top line, saw sales growth of 82%.

Other subscription-related revenues for the period ended April increased from $ 81 million last year to $ 104.6 million, according to the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Operating cash flow for the period was $ 11.6 million, compared with $ 10.2 million last year.

As evidence of how enablers and e-commerce giants are changing logistics, Amazon, as mentioned in this space last week, will help Amazon Delivery Service Partners drivers and team members finally open for 16 weeks. Launched Road to Ownership, a training and development program for their own delivery business.

Meanwhile, Salesforce, which owns Slack, reports a 12% increase in revenue over the past five days and a 24% increase in revenue to reach $ 7.4 billion.

Volatile trading, anywhere else

The above-mentioned good performance is not enough to offset the volatility seen in platform companies, which is like the trend of CE100.

Affirm has plummeted 17% in the past week. The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform has partnered with Stripe to drive growth and announce that Stripe users in the United States will be able to take advantage of Affirms Adaptive Checkout.

Read more: Affirm, Stripe Team Brings Adaptive Checkout to the U.S.

The Adaptive Checkout Tool uses the company’s smart decision-making engine to make real-time underwriting decisions and ensure that it offers consumers side-by-side optimized bi-weekly and monthly installment options. As reported, companies using Stripe can quickly integrate Affirms technology, eligible shoppers can split their purchase costs between $ 50 and $ 30,000, with a maximum credit limit of $ 17,500. ..

In addition, Peloton fell 13.6%, continuing volatile trading triggered by revenue posted three weeks ago, losing $ 750 million and the pace of new subscriber growth, down 50% in the previous quarter. Has slowed significantly.

See also: Pelotons running out of turnarounds face an uphill shift from bikes and treadmills to apps

CEO Barry McCarthy added in a shareholder letter that turnaround is a daunting task and that this initiative is intellectually challenging, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting and consuming everything. I did.

Total membership increased by 29% from a year ago, adding 195,000 net subscribers in the three months to March 31st. That’s only about half of the 414,000 net new users we added a year ago.

