4 great time saves in Gmail





Whether you’re new to Gmail or have been using this service since it turned out to be an April Fool’s joke in 2004, you’re likely to be unproductive. wise.

In that spirit, here’s just a handful of my personal favorite hidden gems that most people haven’t turned on, discovered, or simply forgotten.

Increase the number of stars to play

Starring important messages is a good way to separate the proverbial wheat from rice husks, but it may not always be possible for a single star to clarify why a particular message is important.

By default, only one star can be used,[設定]>[一般]Go to[スター]Go to the section. From there, you can drag additional icons to the “in use” line.

For example, I use regular stars to show what is generally important. I use a red exclamation mark for things that need follow-up, a green check for successfully processed emails, and a blue “I” for things that need to be referenced later, I’m doing Use purple question marks for things Waiting for an answer.

Therefore, select the icon you want to use and at the bottom of the page[変更を保存]Click. From then on, if you want to star your email, click and hold the star to see the available icons in order.

Schedule emails to send later

I think the formal term is sandbags, but you’re probably finishing the project a day early and trying to get rid of the gas for a while.

You can schedule your email to be sent at different times by clicking the small down arrow on the send button. I like to send it at midnight, so it looks like I’m burning oil at midnight.

From there, there are some preselected times. or,[日付と時刻を選択]Click the link and send an email at 3am when you’re actually sleeping soundly.

Write an email with Google Docs

It feels much more professional when it comes to hammering emails in Google Docs. Maybe it’s a wide open blank, maybe it’s a myriad of menu items, maybe it’s just the ability to cue a lot of pre-written emails and be ready.

From within Google Docs[ファイル],[メール]Click in the order of[下書きメール]Choose. You can see that the document contains familiar email elements such as recipient, subject, and message body.

Get the message as you like and save it for later use, or click the blue Gmail icon to forward it to Gmail as a draft. This is a great tool if you find yourself sending the same email over and over, but want to keep them all organized or shared with others.

Send confidential self-destructing emails

Everyone knows that sending sensitive information by email is not expected, but confidentiality is sliding, so make the best decision here.

At the bottom of the message you are composing, there is a small lock clock icon on the right. Click on it to switch between sensitive modes.

If you do this, you will not be able to forward, copy, print, or download the messages you send. You can also set it to disappear after a period of time and require the recipient to unlock it using a Google-generated passcode.

Great for sending messages that you don’t want to keep a record of, or for temporarily handing over President Skroob’s luggage combination.

