Moolahgo’s total transaction value surged to over S $ 1 billion





The fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (2022) was another record year in which trading volumes doubled.

Expansion into the consumer market and innovation of new products have brought about strong growth

Singapore, June 6, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Moolahgo Pte Ltd (“Moolahgo” or “Company”), one of Asia’s leading multi-currency digital payments Fintech has announced the total transaction value (“GTV”) for the fiscal year. Announced. The year ended March 31, 2022 (“2022”) doubled from the previous year to over S $ 1 billion.

This strong growth was supported by increased client activity across all segments. Moolahgo continues to gain market share in the business-to-business (“B2B”) payments market, with a 78% increase in business user accounts. The recently launched Payment-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) service has also been successful, with several major payment companies joining the platform to leverage Moolahgo’s payment technology for their clients.

In 2022, the company also saw major technological developments from Moolahgo, which released the consumer eWallet mobile app in the second quarter of 2022, and the industry used only mobile numbers in a short period of two months. Deployed the first immediate payment in Indonesia. The success of Moolahgo’s strategy to expand into consumer space is evident in the fact that eWallet transactions now make up almost half of all of those transactions.

“This past fiscal year has been a very fruitful year and has been an interesting milestone for us. We focused on driving a differentiated strategy in this crowded space.” Me-too Instead of deploying the product, we focused on: Equipped with payment technology to transform the industry. We are proud to be the first company to provide immediate cross-border payment services to Indonesia last year with just a mobile number. Following this success, many of the world’s leading payment companies from Taiwan, the United Kingdom, have contacted us to leverage our technology. We will continue to invest resources in innovations in new payment technologies that will revolutionize current systems. “Moolahgo’s founder and CEO, John Hakim, commented.

The relaxation of COVID restrictions has rekindled economic activity and surged Mulago’s trading volume. Surprisingly, the continued lifting of border restrictions between countries should continue to support our growth this fiscal year.

One of Moolahgo’s goals is to continually research and develop new products to benefit our customers and bring new payment methods. We are currently working on a number of new products that we position as the first products on the market. Customers are looking forward to new launches in the near future.

About Moolahgo

Founded and headquartered in Singapore, Moolahgo is a Fintech start-up specializing in multi-currency digital payment services. Moolahgo is licensed and regulated as the Major Payments Institution (“MPI”). Its open API platform allows businesses, financial institutions, and other digital payment providers to connect it for seamless cross-border payment and foreign currency solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.moolahgo.com/.

