Google pays Australian politicians defamation YouTube videos





An Australian court on Monday said he had kicked him out of politics for not withdrawing YouTuber’s “relentless, racist, racist, abusive, and profane campaign” and told former lawmakers A $ 715,000. I ordered Google to pay ($ 515,000).

Federal court said Alphabet Inc, which owns YouTube, a content-sharing website, made money by broadcasting two videos attacking the then Deputy Prime Minister of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales. Certified. The second half of 2020.

Google was previously found to be liable for defamation by generally providing links to articles in search results, but Monday’s ruling was an active publisher of defamation content for elected officials. It is the first one considered to be.

In Australia, a defamation law review is considering whether defamation content hosted by online platforms should be held accountable. Google and other internet giants claim they can’t reasonably expect to crack down on all posts.

A Google spokeswoman couldn’t comment.

The court uploaded a video of content creator Jordan Shanks repeatedly “corrupting” Congressman John Barillaro without quoting credible evidence, and judge Steve Lares “is nothing but hate speech.” I heard he called a name to attack his Italian heritage. “.

Google violated its own policy of protecting public figures from being unfairly targeted by continuing to publish content, saying, “Prematurely expelling Mr. Barillaro from the service of his choice in public and telling him. It gave me a lot of trauma, “Rares said.

Barillaro quit politics a year after Shanks posted the video, “Google cannot be exempt from liability for the serious damage caused by Shanks’ campaign,” Lares added.

Shanks, with 625,000 YouTube subscribers and 346,000 followers on Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, is a co-defendant until last year’s settlement with Barilaro, which includes YouTuber editing videos and paying former politicians A $ 100,000. was.

But Shanks said, “YouTube needs to spread his poison and Google is willing to join Shanks to make money as part of its business model,” the judge said.

Shanks continued to publicly attack Barillaro and his lawyer before the proceedings were settled, and the judge said he and Google would be introduced to the authorities. This procedure “.

In a post-judgment Facebook post, Shanks, who holds the handle of Friendly Jordy, ridiculed Barillaro, saying, “I finally got a coin from Google without testing the truth in court.”

Shanks added, without evidence, that Barillaro “withdrew (his) action against us and we will not testify or present our evidence” in support of his claim. ..

Barillaro told reporters outside the courthouse that he felt “cleared and proven.”

“It was never about money,” he said. “It was about apologies, removals. Of course, after the campaign continued, the apologies are worthless. A court was taken to force Google’s hand.”

($ 1 = 1.3883 Australian dollars)

(Report by Byron Kaye, edited by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is automatically generated from the Syndicate Feed.)

