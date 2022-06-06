Promoting Digital Innovation in Africa’s Finance Sector





The 8th African Bank 4.0 Summit-CEO Only opened its doors on May 25, 2022 at the Mvenpick Hotel & Residences in Nairobi, Kenya, to welcome direct participation from leaders in the African financial sector. .. Kenya’s Network International (headline sponsor of the event) and the chair of the conference have started the event. Next, the opening keynote, “Beyond Banks: Creating a Seamless Financial Experience with Disruptive Technology,” was presented by Nandanmar, Group Chief Executive Officer of Network International.

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Network International, commented:

“Network International is a leading digital commerce enabler across Africa and the Middle East, helping to shape the payment environment for the region while supporting business and economic prosperity across the market by simplifying commerce and payments. We are working to play a vital role.

The CEO Influencer panel brainstormed the importance of bringing digital banking to rural Africa. It was moderated by Faiskob Singem Gambawa, Regional Managing Director of Network International East Africa. Panelists who participated in this panel included Dr. Segun Aina, President of Africa Fintech Network, Julias Alego, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyan Bankers Association, and Raphael Lekolool, Managing Director of Postbank Kenya.

Muhammad Nana, Vice President of FinTech Partnerships in Mastercard’s Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa divisions, is responsible for customer engagement, efficiency and productivity. The panelists who participated in this discussion included leaders from Network International, Sparkle, FMB Capital Holdings, Jubilee Insurance, and Netcore.

How does open banking support African financial inclusion? Hany Fekry, Group Managing Director of Processing at Network International, made a speech. Exclusive presentations from event partners such as Netcore, Zwipe, Fico, Ameyo and Idex Biometrics detail the latest solutions and innovative technologies within customer engagement, safety and security, digital disruption and artificial intelligence. it was done.

Supporting women in business

One of the highlights of the event included the Women Voices CEO panel, which covered topics on how female entrepreneurs in small businesses can overcome funding challenges and achieve business growth. rice field.

Faith Kobusingye Mugambwa moderated this interactive panel. This panel was paneled by Mizinga Melu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AbsaBank Zambia. Mamie Kalonda, Chief Executive Officer of Finca RD CongoS. Caroline Kariemu-Brazell, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M-Tip A Djiba Diallo and Senior FinTech Advisor for Operations and Technology at Ecobank Transnational.

The summit is hosted by more than 60 industry leaders and sponsored by more than 30 partners including Openway, Gupshup, Eclectics, Mastercard, Moodys Analytics, ProgressSoft, Kenya Institute of Bankers, Africa Fintech Network, FMB Capital Holding, Centenary Bank and Sparkle. Did. And Finca.

The end of the conference paved the way for the African Bank 4.0 Awards, which recognized the efforts and innovations of key players in the region of the banking, financial services and insurance sectors.

Commenting on the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, Fidelity Bank Ghana’s Director of Retail Banking, Nana Essiidun Arkhurst, would like to thank the organization for identifying her as the African Women’s Banker of the Year (Retail Banking). expressed.

I am honored to receive this prestigious award. This award is dedicated to all members of the Fidelity Retail Team who have embarked on a journey with a belief in vision. This is due to your commitment, diligence, and incredible performance each year. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to take the lead in the leadership of the World Bank. I also thank my family for their unwavering support throughout my career. I would like to encourage everyone, especially women, to represent change and excellence and to exercise leadership in the areas of choice. Together, we can all help close the gender gap in leadership. “

NMB CEO would like to thank you

Ruth Zaipuna, Chief Executive Officer of NMB, said: On behalf of NMB Bank’s management, its customers, and 3,500 NMB employees, we are pleased to receive this award. Thank you for your cooperation in providing the best service to our valued customers and shareholders, and for giving back to the society that has been in business for over 20 years.

“I dedicate this” 2022 Bank of Africa CEO (Tanzania) “award to my NMB colleagues. They are a bank of innovation and customer centricity, resilience, trust and security, and are serious about the quest for NMB. Security, Ruth added.

Other industry leaders who have been honored and celebrated at the awards ceremony include: Abdulmajid M.Nsekela, African Retail Bunker of the Year. Mamie Kalonda Kapenga, Africa’s Microfinance Bunker of the Year. Dr. Tomisin Fasina; African Banking COO of the Year; Lanre Bamisebi, African Banking CIO of the Year. Unathi Mtya, the most influential African female banker of the year digital transformation. And Mizinga Melu, the most influential African female banker of the rest of the year in Africa.

The organization that was honored was the Asante Financial Services Group. Bank Sofri, Neobank Rising Star West Africa; Kenya Banking Association, Banking Community Outstanding Contribution to Kenya. Outstanding contributions to the African FinTech Network and the African FinTech Community. AFiK, Outstanding Contribution to Kenya’s FinTech Community. An excellent knowledge exchange provider for leadership groups and fintech communities. And ChainAdviseBlockchainAdvisory, an outstanding contribution to blockchain development in Africa.

Idex Biometrics, Netcore, Eclectics, Gupshup, Ameyo and KnowBe4 solutions, products and services were recognized for their contributions in the technology and innovation category at the awards ceremony.

all rights reserved. 2022. Bizcommunity.com provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/world/africa/8th-africa-bank-40-summit-promoting-digital-innovation-within-the-african-fiscal-sector-qxpaab1s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos