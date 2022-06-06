Google honors Angelo Moriondo with coffee-dyed Doodle





Today’s coffee-dyed Google Doodle pays homage to Angelo Moriondo, the Italian innovator who created the espresso machine.

Mankind has enjoyed coffee for centuries, but our predecessors did not have the abundant options available for making coffee as they do today. One of the best known and most dynamic options is to brew one or more shots of espresso.

“Espresso” is rooted in the word express and is a drink that fits all three definitions. Compared to other brewing styles common in the 19th century, espresso brewing was significantly faster, usually less than two minutes. The second implication is that each serving of espresso is often specially made for the customer.

The third meaning behind espresso has to do with the actual technique used to brew coffee. The mechanical method of brewing espresso comes from Angelo Moriondo, born in Turin on June 6, 1851, who first patented and exhibited an espresso machine in 1884.

To brew espresso, pressurized water, which is close to boiling, into the coffee grind to express the flavor. The original design patent included two boilers. One pressed boiling water against the coffee grind and the other used steam to complete the brewing process.

After building the first machine to work with mechanic Angelo Moriond, his design was steadily refined. As Il Globo tells the story, Angelo Moriondo came from an entrepreneurial family, so each additional machine he built was used to help market one of his businesses. .. In addition to the novelty of the machine itself, Moriondos machines were aimed at reducing customer brewing time.

Over time, other inventors have followed in the footsteps of Angelo Moriond, but with mass production in mind, espresso has become the mainstay of European coffee drinkers. The next time I order an espresso at a local cafe and arrive within 5 minutes, I would like to thank Angelo Moriondo.

To celebrate Angelo Moriondos’ contribution to the coffee-drinking habit of celebrating his 171st birthday, Google employee Olivia When created an animated Doodle. What really makes this Doodle stand out is that it is painted using only coffee. This is a technique you can enjoy thanks to behind-the-scenes time-lapse recording.

The Doodle itself is divided into three panels, in which you can see an artistic rethink of Angelo Moriondos’ original patented artwork for espresso machines. The other two panels show examples of Moriondos designs in use, followed by the latest espresso machines. As is often the case, you can see Google characters hidden behind the scenes across these three panels.

Other Google Doodle:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/06/05/angelo-moriondo-google-doodle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos