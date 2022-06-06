



Held in Long Beach, California, Electrify ExpoIndustry Day provided an enjoyable learning experience for industry insiders and those interested in electrifying transportation. Auto Futures spoke with exhibitors, speakers and attendees who gave insights into the future of electrification.

The event started with a panel on related topics. Then there was a big outdoor exhibition.

The vast area was set up more like a county fair or art festival than a car show with picnic tables and food vendor areas, exhibitors, cars and micro-mobility test drive areas.

“I created the Electrify Expo to transform the way people experience and discover all kinds of electric cars. I grew up in the automotive industry – I’m a car guy. The motor show is an industry. It was a place to experience the best we offer. But times have changed. Looking at the vehicles behind the velvet ropes can’t change the thrill and excitement of these new EVs, “said the founding of Electrify Expo. Said BJ Birtwell.

“We wanted to create a more festive environment to experience these products. Let’s be fun, festive and sociable. We focus on ride quality and thrills,” he adds. ..

Industry insiders joined the network to learn more about trends.

Agustin Garcia, Senior Manager of Business Development at Motivo, an engineering company that accelerates product development, was there to meet with clients. He sees the latest trends in electric vehicles as retrofitting classic cars to electricity, eVTOL, battery replacement, and electric cranes.

Female entrepreneur baby and dog

In the panel on “How to stand out in the saturated market,” Juls Bindi, the founder of ZuGoBike, stood out in the panel because he was the only woman.

“Women are very intuitive. Our mind and body can handle a lot. I encourage female entrepreneurs to trust themselves. If you are passionate about something , You can’t stop. We can give birth to babies and just as strong businesses, “says Bindi.

“We have been selling ZuGo bikes since 2019. We really care and focus on our customers. When you have a product, we still care about you. We will follow up to ensure that our customers grow. “

She says the company also offers new safety features such as tires with double-walled rims. That way, if the rider hits the pothole, the rim won’t bend.

The name ZuGo seemed familiar. Bindi created the ZugGo carpet carriers Jetsetter and Rocketeer. Will she take her dog to ZuGo e-bike?

“I ride a ZuGo electric bike every day on a Thule trailer with my 3-year-old daughter and dog,” says Bindi. “We are developing a pet product to be launched next year.”

Color and decorate the electric bicycle

Blake Garcia, Sales and Marketing Director of the Electric Bike Company, stood beside a colorful e-bike with wooden fenders.

“The great thing about our company is that every bike is custom made to order. You design it the way you like. We build it to your specifications. And ship in fully built condition. No assembly required. You can literally choose any color you want on our bike. The bike can be fitted with accessories as you like. “Masu,” says Garcia.

“We have an online configurator that goes to design your bike with the accessories you want. We ship to the US and Hawaii.”

Electric vehicles of all types and sizes on display

Looking directly at the vehicle improves the perspective and understanding of product design.

“At first glance, people are amazed by Aptera’s design. When we explain to them amazing features and efficient design, it’s when their jaws really fall to the floor. You can drive with solar alone. Aptera actually earns up to 40 miles per day, “said Quincy Hilla, Digital Marketing Manager at Aptera Motors.

There was an exhibition of Lucid Air and its technical components.

“We have embarked on the development of a compelling and engaging luxury electric vehicle,” explains Dave Bucco, product PR manager at Lucid Motors.

Lucid Air’s ride handling is a unique balance, he says. You can ride like a traditional luxury car like the Mercedes S-Class, or like a very nimble sports car.

“Our engineers have achieved a very good and very fine balance in the car’s ride quality. But if you’re on a winding road and want to enjoy it, the car is very responsive. is.”

Conversely, low-speed GEM electric vehicles used on campus and in local transportation were also on display. GEM (formerly owned by Polaris) is under Waev Inc’s new ownership banner.

Waev Inc. is an electrical mobility provider founded in 2021 to manufacture, distribute, sell and support the GEM, Taylor-Dunn, and Tiger brands.

“We are excited and respect the heritage and heritage of these products. They have a strong position in the market. Waev is agile and innovates at a pace that suits the market. It gives us a lot of flexibility to keep going. We have engineering. We manufacture. We have research and development. We buy. Everything is in one facility. Quick design and innovation. “There is a big advantage in getting new products to market faster,” said Carlos Acuna, Product Manager at Waev.

A clean tractor takes you to the field

The Monarch Electric Tractor is a spin-off from Motiva. Praveen Penmetsa, Founder and Chairman of Monarch, said: Therefore, removing a diesel tractor from a farm is like removing 14 cars from the road.

He says the monarch tractor is electric and smart. The driver can manage the tractor without sitting on the tractor. Can be driven or controlled by the app.

“You can always see everything the tractor is looking at. You can see what’s happening on the farm,” says Penmetsa.

He says monarch tractors are currently used in vineyards, apple orchards and dairy farms.

Play games or establish new connections

Many future EV drivers are concerned that they will not be able to install a fast charger in their home garage. Splitvolt is an easy way to convert a garage electric dryer outlet into two outlets. One is for the dryer and the other is for EV charging.

“Splitvolt is a device that can save thousands of dollars for new EV owners by automatically and safely sharing existing dryer circuits with EVs. Fast charging is possible, but $ 1,000 to install a dedicated circuit. You don’t have to spend it. Just plug it in and you’ll be able to quickly charge your car in 60 seconds, “said Daniel Liddle, CEO and founder of Splitvolt Inc.

Test drive in many modes of electric fun

There was a test drive area in the parking lot. I was able to test drive the Lucid Air Touring, BMW iX, Polestar 2, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volkswagen ID.4 and Toyota Bz4X. Each vehicle had its own adjustments and driving style. I experienced a new safety feature.

If someone is considering ordering, buying, or leasing an electric vehicle, this experience can save you time and test drive days at your dealership.

“More than 60,000 demo rides will be held at the festival this year alone. These experiences are game changers and transform consumers into all types of EVs. Often, transactions occur immediately onsite. Last year we held Electrify Expo in 3 cities, but this year we will hold it in 5 cities. Eventually, more people will educate, be interested in, buy, clean and efficient EVs. It’s a big advantage to contribute to the transportation, “Birtwell said.

Electrify Expo will take place July 23-24, Seattle, WA, August 27-28, Nasso, NY, Miami, Florida, October 8-9, November 11-13, Austin, Texas. increase.

