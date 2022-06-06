Google was forced to pay $ 715,000 to a former Australian MP





Former Deputy Premier of New South Wales John Barillaro has been awarded A $ 715,000 for defamation by Google, and his YouTube enemy Jordan Shanks could be charged with contempt of court. ..

File image. (Source: istock.com)

Now retired MPs have sued YouTube owner Google and commentator Shanks for a video titled bruz and Secret Dictatorship released on the friendly jordies channel in 2020.

The video contained allegations that Barillaro was a corrupt scammer to be put in jail, committed nine perjury charges, and engaged in blackmail.

The now retired MP settled a federal court case against Shanks in November when he offered an apology, edited the video, and was ordered to pay Vallaro $ 100,000.

Google initially defended the case, but later withdrew all defenses and admitted a widely watched video that broke Barillaro.

In federal court on Monday, Judge Stephen Rare’s said Barillaro had been exposed to a relentless, racist, abusive and traumatic campaign on YouTube for over a year.

The judge said Shanks repeatedly and enthusiastically used his explanations like “wog,” “greasy,” “greasy little scrotum,” “meatballs,” and hints that linked him to the Italian mafia. Told.

Shanks also engaged in cyberbullying, threatening Barillaro to file a proceeding and threatening Barillaro’s lawyers to act for him.

Shanks said in a YouTube video called “bruzeternal” in May 2021, Barillaro and his lawyer had to watch a previously published video about Clive Palmer, you. “

Shanks then told viewers that he was making and selling key chains. The key chain was exhibited with Barillaro’s head in Mario’s hat and a scrotum underneath.

“Google was part of this nasty behavior because it promoted, published, and maintained this and similar videos,” said Justice Rheas.

A few days after the reconciliation with Barillaro, Shanks ridiculed it and threatened, “We have completed the default suit, but there is no mistake. This trial is not over yet.”

He repeated a segment from a previous video of racist and offensive comments.

Google did nothing to stop its actions on the YouTube platform, and Google’s actions in this procedure were inappropriate and unjustified, Justice Rheas said.

“The act exacerbated the damage to Barillaro’s reputation and severely hurt his emotions,” he said.

“In my opinion, we need to give a fair amount of damages to compensate for the damage Google has caused to Vallaro and to prove his reputation.”

Judge Rares referred Shanks and Google’s actions to the court’s chief registrar and said, “It appears to be a serious disdain for the court by improperly pressured Vallaro and his lawyers not to pursue the proceedings. We considered the proceedings against each of the “things”.

The judge will also hear from the parties what cost orders he should make.

