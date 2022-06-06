Big Tech wins Kenya’s talented Quartz Africa battle





The excitement of Kenya’s vibrant tech community was evident during the weeks of April when several major tech companies made moves to significantly increase their presence in the country.

Microsoft aims to launch one of two African Development Center (ADC) sites in Nairobi and employ at least 450 full-time employees. Google has announced that it will hire more than 100 employees for its next product development center in Nairobi, Africa’s first such facility. Visa has just launched one of the six innovation hubs in the world. Amazon has announced plans to launch an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Local Zone.

Intensifying competition for talent is more rewarding for Kenya’s technical talent, who ranks fourth on the list of African countries with 58,866 most professional developers after Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt. Bringing and driving the growth of larger regional ecosystems.

Not everyone wins the battle for engineers in Kenya. Even if Kenya adds an estimated 2,000 new developers (pdf) to its technical talent pool in 2021, startups in particular are facing a difficult battle to retain talent. Major telephone companies and banks, long considered to be the most rewarding organizations for Kenyan technicians, have also lost their greatest talent to Big Tech.

Silicon Savannah renewed interest from global technology

The new confidence in Kenya as a continental technology hub is reminiscent of a similar boom 10 years ago when Nairobi acquired the Silicon Savannah Monica. At the time, businesses began to set up stores here due to increased public investment in Internet infrastructure, a surge in mobile money, and a fast-growing economy.

Today, one of the biggest draws to Big Tech in Kenya is engineering talent. A quick spot check of tech jobs in Nairobi reveals multiple vacancies at Google and Microsoft for engineers, designers, and researchers.

As competition for technical talent in Kenya intensifies, companies are rethinking their strategies for recruiting and retaining talent. It wants a deeper look at Kenya’s human resources development pipeline and what the future looks like.

For those who welcome Big Tech, the general idea is that their entry will catalyze the development of Kenya’s technology ecosystem. They expect a more lucrative and vibrant market that will benefit not only giants, but also Kenyan start-ups and emerging talents.

Technology transfer and pipelines are critical to the growth of local ecosystems. It has enabled the growth of countries focused on all major global talents and innovations. India, Singapore, China, Japan, Estonia and others have grown that way, and experienced technical executive Sheilah Birgen argues that their entry is only good.

Jack Ngare will lead the fintech division of Kenya’s largest bank, Equity Bank, to join the then-announced Microsoft ADC as Managing Director in 2019, with startups from other companies losing the best engineers. I led a large-scale recruitment activity. He left Microsoft for Google shortly after launching a large new Microsoft ADC site in Nairobi in April 2022. He also believes that increased investment in Kenya by big technology will spur the local ecosystem.

Ecosystem impacts are the driving force of our industry, and we see the same in Kenya, Ngare told the Financial Times last October.

Is it beneficial to both Big Tech and Kenya’s technology ecosystem?

Proponents point to an Africa-focused initiative undertaken by Big Tech. For example, Google’s $ 4 million Black Founders Fund for early-stage start-ups founded by blacks in Africa, and Microsoft’s company working with the Kenyan Ministry of Education to develop a coding curriculum for elementary and junior high schools.

Kenyan start-ups are being forced to improve their employee offers to catch up with Big Tech. Those who have invested in training their engineers are particularly in a pinch. To attract and retain talent, they also promise to give their staff fairness and take greater responsibility for startups compared to major tech companies.

However, the battle for talent has sparked new interest by large and small companies in investing in talent development. Coding schools and technical instruction programs are announcing more partnerships with technology companies and employment opportunities for their students.

KamiLimu is a Nairobi-based technical instruction program that equips students with the skills they need to succeed in the industry. Last year, six mentees joined major tech companies, including Microsoft, as engineers and program managers.

This shows that the market is increasing the desire for sophisticated engineers. For people like Microsoft and Google who are planning to invest billions of dollars in Africa, having the best local talent is a requirement, not an option.

The increased flow of venture capital investment in African start-ups also means that the pool of potential employers of continental engineers is expanding, especially in key markets such as Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt. increase.

According to the Africa Developer Ecosystem Report 2021 (pdf), 81% of Africa’s venture capital funding goes to the top four countries with the largest population of software developers: Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt.

Developed countries led by Nigeria and Kenya have secured more funding in 2020 than ever before. This success has allowed the startup ecosystem to grow faster than ever and take advantage of the digital transformation caused by pandemics.

