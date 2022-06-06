Upcoming features of all WhatsApp in 2022





To improve the user experience, Meta’s WhatsApp is constantly developing many new features. Instant messaging platforms typically test functionality before making it available to all users. Here is a list of all the features that WhatsApp is currently testing and that may soon be deployed in future versions of WhatsApp.

Message editing function

WhatsApp is testing new features that allow users to edit sent messages and can fix anything from typos to incorrect information. According to a WABetaInfo report, message editing capabilities may soon be introduced in the beta version of the app. This feature accelerates Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Telegram. This allows the user to edit the message once it has been sent.

Media visibility

The messaging platform is testing a new feature that prevents users from automatically saving the media they are sending as an disappearing chat. With the new change, WhatsApp will automatically turn off the media display option to hide chats in WhatsApp for Android. This feature allows people to view the media in their phone gallery.The same change was rolled out to the iOS device to hide the chat[カメラロールに保存]The option is automatically turned off.

Save the disappearing message

Disappearing messages were introduced to make messages more private. However, users who rely on hidden mode for communication may still have an important message that they want to be secure. This can be an address, a set of instructions, or something similar. WhatsApp now seems to have the potential to fix this issue with a new feature that allows users to save and retain selected messages for later reference, even when chatting in hidden mode.

Silently exits the group

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that allows users to carefully exit groups. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app. With the new feature, when a user leaves a group, only the group administrator will be notified of the end. No warning is displayed to other users.

Status rich link preview

WhatsApp has added the ability to include a rich link preview in status updates (WhatsApps version of the story feature). According to another report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of the app will generate a rich preview of the links when shared with status updates.

Double verification code

According to WABetaInfo, the meta-owned messaging platform plans to introduce the ability to add a layer of security before users can log in to their WhatsApp account.

If you try to log in to WhatsApp on your new phone, you will need an additional verification code in addition to the initial verification code sent by SMS.

Undo button for deleted messages

User mistakenly[全員削除]Not an option[自分で削除]If you select the option, you will not have the option to delete messages to other users, and you will lose text and images. WhatsApp wants to address the issue with a new feature that allows users to get back accidentally deleted messages. According to WABetaInfo, a new undo button will pop up briefly towards the bottom of the screen. This allows the user to bring the deleted message back to life.

