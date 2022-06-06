The most unforgettable and memorable Apple WWDC moment to date, featuring Steve Jobs





After watching Marilyn Monroe’s documentary last week, when thinking about what to do next, YouTube recommended a clip from the 1997 WWDC conference featuring Steve Jobs. Seeing Steve Jobs in FireChat with the developers and his vision of turning Apple around, it turned out that 1997 WWDC was a big break for the company, which was at its lowest stage at the time.

Looking back at Apple’s old WWDC keynote video, we could see the impact of WWDC on developers and the economics of the app from a different perspective. No matter what we say about the new Apple under Tim Cook, WWDC has always been a software conference and it’s all about a collective effort to take a step forward.

This year’s WWDC 2022 event begins late tonight, looking back at five memorable and moving moments in WWDC’s history, where Jobs was still in command of Apple.

WWDC 1997: Steve Jobs returns to Apple, the beginning of macOS

Focusing means no. The late co-founder explained at the Apples 1997 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). You have to say no, no, no, and when you say no, you offend people. It’s Steve Jobs, who returned to Apple for over a decade after being forced to leave the company he co-founded. Jobs was nothing more than a consultant for the company, but after Apple acquired NeXT for $ 400 million, he was returned to overhauling the company’s production and design.

Jobs explained in a firechat with developers at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) how he wants to make a difference to his company. This was a question-and-answer session, not following Apple’s years of presentation style.

For those who track and cover Apple, the WWDC 97 conference was the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the company. Instead of announcing a new product, Jobs addressed a major issue that Apple was working on. The engineer did an interesting job, which sent the company in 18 different directions.

I know some people have spent a lot of time on what we have bullets in their heads, he explained at the meeting. Sorry, I feel your pain, but Apple has been suffering from poor engineering management for several years.

But most importantly, Jobs used 97 WWDC to focus on using NeXT software (where you can read the history of NeXT) as the foundation for the next version of macOS. NeXT, an object-oriented, multitasking, UNIX-based operating system, has proven to be far superior to what most companies offered at the time. And what Apple wanted was to make the Mac lineup even more desirable.

Hot Trivia: Do you remember when Jobs predicted iCloud in 1997?

Do you know how many times you have backed up your computer? zero. I have an Apple, NeXT, Pixar, and a computer at home. I approach one of them and log in as myself. It went over the network, found my home directory on the server, and got mine wherever I was. And none of them are on your local hard disk.

This is how Steve Jobs described cloud computing in 1997 during a Q & A session with WWDC developers. Jobs has already seen how people will use computers in the future and back up their data when the cloud isn’t a problem at all. A few years later, on June 6, 2011, in San Francisco, Apple announced what was called iCloud. This is a future cloud service provided by WWDC.

WWDC 2002: End of MacOS 9

Steve Jobs always called our friends and gave a WWDC 2002 keynote, unless they forgot who they were and needed to restart. This includes a Mac OS 9 mock funeral with a full-sized casket. Pre-written Eulogy, and Bach Stockcata and Fugue in D minor running in the background. This was how Apple said goodbye to Classic’s older Mac OS and instructed developers to prepare for the future operating system, Mac OS X.

Mac OS 9 isn’t dead for you yet, [developers], Jobs said. Today, we say goodbye to OS 9 for all future development and focus on developing for Mac OS X.

The main point from this WWDC is that Apple didn’t hesitate to dive into new operating systems of the future, even if it had to migrate from a legacy OS that had done amazing things in the past. Apple did the same when it launched the iPhone in 2007. Jobs and the team knew that the iPhone would make the iPod less important and eventually make the best-selling music player obsolete.

The annual developer conference gave Apple the opportunity to preview the next major release of Mac OS X. Code-named Jaguar, it has a built-in instant messenger client, handwriting recognition, newer versions of Sherlock, OS Xs Mail and Finder, and other features.

Hot Trivia: Did you know that Xcode was announced at WWDC 2003?

I’ve literally used Apple developer tools since it was integral basic in the garage in 1976. I have to say that this is the best developer tool I’ve ever done. Apple employee Chris Espinosa said during a demo of the first version of Xcode. Presented at WWDC 2003 with Mac OS Panther, Xcode is still used to develop apps for all major Apple platforms.

WWDC 2005: Intel migration

“It’s time for the third migration. Yes. That’s true.” The next slide was one word: “Why?” Steve Jobs finally confirms rumors that Apple is throwing away PowerPC chips for Intel processors. did. It was the main news in the tech world of the year and perhaps the most important moment in WWDC’s history. In the keynote, Jobs explained why the switch was necessary and how he planned to move from PowerPC to Intel processors.

The meeting assured developers that the transition from PowerPC to Intel was a smooth process for Apple and was completed in two years. History was repeated when Apple announced at WWDC that it would replace the Mac’s Intel chip with its own ARM-based silicon in 2020.

In some respects, the 2005 and 2020 presentations were similar. Instead of getting consumers excited about the transition, Apple has made developers understand the technical reasons and how Apple can build better and more powerful computers. In both cases, as Apple has proven on the Mac, the new chip offers better performance and power efficiency than the replacement.

WWDC 2008: App Store

The first iPhone came with an app, but none was created by a third-party developer. Developers hated Apple’s approach, and when pressured by developers, Jobs asked them to develop their own web apps that would run on the new platform. However, in response to developer backlash, Apple announced the iPhone SDK, followed by the App Store.

“Of course, we have all these great apps, but how do you distribute them? App Store … This is a way for developers to reach all users. Jobs says hundreds of people. Talking to developers and participants, he said users could choose their app and download it wirelessly directly to their phone.

A few weeks later, the Apple App Store for the iPhone was launched with 500 apps, and 30% of all sales went to Apple. Ten years later, the iPhone is still the best-selling smartphone, and the App Store is the primary way to download apps. More importantly, the iPhone App Store has spawned new industries and led to companies such as Uber, Snapchat and Spotify. But there is another side. Apple has been accused of charging and setting unfair rules on the App Store, the only gateway to use apps on iPhones and iPads.

WWDC 2010: iPhone 4 released

Steve Jobs’ presentation on the launch of the iPhone 4 is one of the best moments in WWDC and Apple’s history. If you have already seen this, stop me. But believe me, you haven’t seen it, Jobs said, joking about the leaks surrounding the device months before it became apparent. Jobs described the iPhone 4 as one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. He even compared the iPhone 4 to an older Leica camera.

Sure, the iPhone 4 was a design wonder at the time, but it also came with a real-time video chat application called FaceTime. It was also the first iPhone to have a high-resolution Retina display. Critics praised the design of the iPhone 4s, but soon it was discovered that the device could experience a signal drop. In fact, the iPhone 4s antenna issue has brought many PR issues to the company. The following year, Apple announced the iPhone 4s, which features a redesigned antenna design. The iPhone 4s was launched by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was newly appointed on October 4, 2011. Jobs died on October 5, 2011, the day after the iPhone 4s was announced.

