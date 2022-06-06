Google will have to pay $ 515,000 to Australian politicians to not remove defamation YouTube videos.Court rules





An Australian court said Monday that a former lawmaker was unable to remove a YouTube video “relentless, racist, racist, abusive, and profane campaign” that was kicked out of politics. He ruled that he had to pay $ 515,000 to lawmakers.

A federal court has determined that YouTube-owning Alphabet Inc.’s company has benefited from showing two videos targeting the then Deputy Premier of New South Wales. The video has been viewed nearly 800,000 times since it was posted in late 2020.

Mountain View, CA-October 28: Google Headquarters is located in Mountain View, CA, USA on October 28, 2021. (TayfunCoskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Australian Defamation Act review assesses whether a company should be held liable for defamation content on its platform. Technology giants say you shouldn’t be expected to moderate every post.

Content creator Jordan Shanks uploaded a video that repeatedly called Congressman John Barillaro “corruption” without providing credible evidence, and the judge concluded that it was “nothing but hate speech.” Attacked the Italian heritage.

The judge violated Google’s own policy of protecting public figures from aggression and allowed the video to be released, “prematurely expelling Mr. Barillaro from his chosen service in public. Has hurt him significantly. “

Barillaro left politics a year after Shanks posted the video online, “Google cannot be exempt from liability for the serious damages caused by Shanks’ campaign,” the judge said.

Shanks was a co-defendant until a settlement was reached with Barillaro last year. The settlement required YouTuber to edit the video and pay a former Australian lawmaker over $ 70,000.

The Google logo will appear on the side of the building. (AP photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file / AP image)

But the judge said Shanks “YouTube needed to spread his poison and Google was willing to join Shanks to make money as part of its business model.”

YouTuber wrote in a Facebook post after Monday’s ruling, ridiculing Barillaro as “finally earning coins from Google without testing the truth in court.”

A woman controls the YouTube app on her iPhone. (IStock / iStock)

“We did not testify or present our evidence because we withdrew (his) action against us,” Shanks wrote.

A former politician told reporters outside the court that he felt “cleared and proved.”

“It was never about money,” Barillaro said. “It was about apologies, removals. Of course, after the campaign continued, the apologies are worthless. A court was taken to force Google’s hand.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

